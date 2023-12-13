The Role Of AETHEION® In Mitigating Oxidative Stress Revealed

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Clinically proven: AETHEION® Redox technology is a safe and effective way to reduce oxidative stress using essential minerals to bring vitality to the skin.

PUERTO VALLARTA, JALISCO, MEXICO, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AETHEION®, a leading skin care brand, offers professional cosmetic solutions to combat oxidization and revitalize the skin. The innovative formulations contain a patent-pending Redox technology, which harnesses the power of critical minerals such as Zinc, Copper, and Magnesium.Oxidative stress caused by free radicals is a common concern in skincare. Its accumulation affects the appearance of the skin since daily aggressors can injure the body's natural defensive mechanisms to fight aging.The Redox technology is a potent free radical scavenger that can reduce skin oxidation damage and support healthy skin function based on the following studies.Clinical trials demonstrated the benefits of two of the most popular products AETHEION® offers: AETHEION® ZC30 AntiAging Cream and 2+ Topicals® Nutritional Lotion. Both displayed positive skin luminosity, firmness, tone, and hydration outcomes.In another study, the AETHEION® Minerals (Zinc, Copper, and Magnesium) used in various formulations proved to have an impressive oxidative reduction potential (ORP) value of 461.9 Units μV. This value indicates the solution's ability to gain electrons from new species, reducing oxidation and promoting healthier, youthful-looking skin.Furthermore, the ZCM 65 Synergistic Lotion boasts an exceptional Total Antioxidant Capacity (TAC) value of 176.0. This high TAC value further enhances the lotion's ability to neutralize harmful free radicals, providing comprehensive antioxidant protection for the skin.The cosmetic system offers a range of products to protect, treat, condition, and nurture the skin, along with some hair solutions to increase the vitality of your appearance. Throughout the year, AETHEION® had monthly promotions to raise awareness and allow users to experience the benefits of their Redox Technology.AETHEION® delivers topical supplements to help nourish the skin. It is committed to client satisfaction and offers a support structure for its use. There are different series, each designed to help alleviate various concerns and provide high-quality ingredients to maximize the outcomes.With continued use, users can expect to experience improved skin vitality, reduced signs of aging, and a rejuvenated complexion.To learn more about AETHEION® Redox technology and its range of skincare products, visit their virtual medspa setting.

