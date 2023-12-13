Fab Habitat Unveils The Best Machine Washable Rugs To Shop In Australia 2023

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Sydney, New South Wales Dec 13, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Fab Habitat, a leading home decor brand, has recently announced the launch of its newest collection of machine washable rugs in Australia. These rugs are designed to provide both style and convenience to homeowners, making them the perfect addition to any living space. With a wide range of designs and sizes, Fab Habitat's machine washable rugs are set to revolutionize the rug industry in Australia.

The new collection features a variety of patterns and colours, catering to different interior styles and preferences. From traditional to modern, there is a rug for every home. The rugs are made from high-quality materials, ensuring durability and longevity. They are also eco-friendly, made from recycled plastic bottles, making them a sustainable choice for environmentally conscious consumers.

One of the key features of these rugs is their machine-washable quality. Unlike traditional rugs that require professional cleaning or spot cleaning, Fab Habitat's rugs can be easily washed in a regular washing machine. This makes them ideal for high-traffic areas such as living rooms, dining rooms, and even outdoor spaces. The rugs are also stain-resistant, making them perfect for households with children and pets.

The best machine washable rugs new collection to shop in Australia:

Discover the allure of Fab Habitat's Manila Traditional Machine Washable Rug, a captivating addition that effortlessly infuses style and elegance into your living space. With its vibrant colours and intricate patterns, this rug becomes a striking visual statement, elevating the aesthetic appeal of your interiors to new heights.

Shop Now: Manila Traditional Machine Washable Rug price range, A$44.90 - A$224.90

Experience the luxurious comfort and enduring strength of Fab Habitat's Shilloi Multicolour Machine Washable Rug, meticulously crafted from 100% polyester. This material not only ensures a soft and gentle touch underfoot but also contributes to the rug's remarkable durability.

Shop Now: Shilloi Multicolour Machine Washable Rug price range, A$44.90 - A$224.90.

Designed for versatility, the Kyul Floral Machine Washable Rug is well-suited for high-traffic zones, offering both foldability and machine washability for effortless maintenance. Whether you're looking to infuse vitality into your living room or seeking a standout piece for a busy area, this rug proves to be a perfect choice.

Shop Now: Kyul Floral Multicolour Machine Washable Rug price range, A$44.90 - A$224.90.

Introducing the Roorkee Modern Distressed Machine Washable Rug, a perfect blend of comfort and durability to enhance your living space. Crafted from 100% polyester, this rug delivers a luxurious softness that stands the test of time. The polyester composition not only ensures enduring strength but also imparts a brilliant, shiny luster to the rug, elevating the overall aesthetic.

Shop Now: Roorkee Modern Distressed Machine Washable Rug , A$59.90 - A$299.90.

"We are excited to introduce our new collection of machine washable rugs in Australia. Our goal is to provide our customers with stylish and functional homeware and home décor solutions, and these rugs are a testament to that. We understand the importance of convenience in today's fast-paced world, and our machine washable rugs offer just that," said the spokesperson for Fab Habitat.

The new collection of machine washable rugs, rug underlays , and camping mats from Fab Habitat is now available for purchase on their website and in select retail stores across Australia. With their stylish designs, durability, and easy maintenance, these rugs are expected to be a hit among homeowners. Fab Habitat continues to innovate and provide sustainable and practical solutions for modern living.