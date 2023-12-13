Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The health condition of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah remains stable, said the Amiri Diwan Affairs Minister.

KUWAIT - Deputy Foreign Minister, ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired the border committee meeting held in the ministry's headquarter.

KUWAIT - The Ministry of Justice signed an agreement with the representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Gulf Cooperation Council Countries to prevent human trafficking and immigrant smuggling.

KUWAIT - The Kuwait Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) signed a contract with the French company (STERELA) to implement the automatic weather monitoring system at Kuwait International Airport at a value around KD 6.2 million.

BEIRUT - Two people were killed and another injured when the Israeli occupation army shelled a house in Yater Town in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon's official news agency.

MOSCOW - Russian Minister of Foreign Affair Sergey Lavrov reiterated the importance to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and to support the establishment of the independent state of Palestine.

CAIRO - The Arab League condemned the decision by the Israeli occupation to confiscate Palestinian lands in Silwan in occupied East Jerusalem for building an Air-train that passes over these lands.

WASHINGTON - The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted unanimously to keep the targeted range of the benchmark overnight borrowing rate unchanged between 5.25 percent and 5.5 percent for the third consecutive time.

ABU DHABI - Representatives from 197 countries approved the "UAE Consensus" on climate change, which puts the world on the right track to protect humanity and the planet. (end) ibi

