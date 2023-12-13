Soft Power Is Not The PRC's Thing

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A man makes a picture

A moving picture

Through the light projected

He can see himself up close

– U2

Even Xi Jinping threw China's football team under the bus.

During a photo-op at San Francisco's APEC summit, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin congratulated President Xi for the Chinese football team's win over Thailand.

“I think there was a lot of luck involved,” Xi demurred.“I'm not so sure about their level.”

China's football team was supposed to be a national project. Significant resources were directed into football academies and professional leagues. Fortunes were spent on international players and coaches to elevate China's game. There is no compelling reason a decent national team can't be formed from a 1.4 billion football-mad population. And yet.

The tragedy of China's football team has become a point of national commiseration. The teams have been so awful for so long that the Chinese now celebrate just how bad they are.

Xi got in on the national lamentation in more than one way. This year, China appears to have put its football project on ice with an anti-corruption sweep of national football organizations.

As China bungles its football ambitions, it has also dropped the ball on its dreams of impacting other global cultural arenas – film, music, the media. After a decade of massive investment and regulatory support, China still has no K-Pop, no Pokemon, no K-dramas, no Super Mario, no CNN and certainly no Marvel Cinematic Universe to export.

Exceptions exist of course – Cixin Liu's novel The Three-Body Problem , the video game Genshin Impact – but fanboys do not flock to China as they do to Tokyo, Seoul and LA.

Genshin Impact characters. Image: Epic Games

As with football, we suspect China will back-burner these soft power ambitions as well. While China may lack a certain je ne sais quoi for football success, its deficiencies in pop culture and media are fairly obvious – language hurdles, preachy propaganda, video games limits, no“sissy boys,” no gratuitous sex, no crass materialism, no fun.

In 2011, before China's decade-long push to try to break into international cultural markets, nationalist firebrand Wang Xiaodong wrote the essay“Chinese Industrialization will Determine the Fate of China and the World: A study of the 'Industrial Party and the 'Sentimental Party,'” which foresaw the failure to come.

China, according to Wang Xiaodong, had become an industrial nation. It should continue as such and, as such, should not place singing and dancing in its wheelhouse.

Wang Xiaodong was advocating for China's so-called Industrial Party, an ambitious political identity that dispensed with the tiresome left-right divide and believed that industry, science and technology would determine China's future.