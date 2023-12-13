GOP Holds Up Ukraine Aid, Asking Painful Questions

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Republicans are complaining that neither the Biden administration nor Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky could tell them how Ukraine might win the war with Russia or what plan the administration had for Ukraine going forward.

Nor were the Republicans happy that no progress was made with the administration on their demand for strong Mexican border security. So far the result is that the measure in question is stalled in both houses of Congress. Legislation won't be taken up again until after the Christmas and New Year's break, if then.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell., left, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on December 12, 2023. Photo: Saudi Gazette / Euronews

The Biden administration Ukraine problem, however, goes deeper than just funding. Legislators now understand that the war cannot be won and are wondering whether the administration hasn't gotten itself in a trap by supporting Zelensky.

In a nutshell, supporting Zelensky in a no-win scenario seems a bad idea to many.

No serious military leader has advanced the thesis that Ukraine can win against Russia, despite assurances given for months by Kiev and the administration that it could. Lawmakers who listened to these arguments for the past two years now realize that the administration duped them.

The defining moment happened over this past summer when the Ukrainian offensive, heavily supported with US arms and US and NATO training not to mention massive intelligence support, yielded huge losses and only a few tiny, reversible victories.

Zelensky was still running around in the US claiming that Ukraine had won many victories in the offensive and had broken through the Surovikin defense line put up by the Russians.

These days that argument is no longer credible, if it ever was.