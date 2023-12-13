Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flat Panel Display Equipment Market 2024-2028

Production capacity expansion of display manufacturers

drives market growth. The

production of high-resolution displays for notebooks, smartphones, tablets, and TVs is preferred by display manufacturers, and thus

are switching to metal oxide and AMOLED displays for producing ultra-high-resolution displays as they are cost-efficient and energy-efficient. Furthermore, companies are working on ramping up their AMOLED and TFT LCD fabs. Since

the manufacturer expands the production capacity of high-resolution displays for notebooks, smartphones, tablets, and TVs, this will drive the growth of the global flat panel display equipment market during the forecast period.

In the dynamic landscape of display manufacturing, the Middle East is witnessing a surge in production capacity expansion, driven by advancements in photolithography and nanotechnology. Applied and interdisciplinary physics play a pivotal role, converging with industrial processes like chemical vapor deposition and evaporation. Companies like Samsung, with their innovative use of lasers and artificial materials, are reshaping market segmentation. From North America to China, display manufacturers such as Tokyo Electron are deploying cutting-edge techniques like physical vapor deposition for thin films. This expansion, especially in the United Arab Emirates, is catalyzing market share growth, transforming the business economics of the industry. As science meets market demand, the future of display devices lies in the hands of emerging technologies and artificial objects, ushering in a new era of revenue and technological prowess.

Market Challenge - A concentrated customer base

challenges market growth. The

industry dynamics and the ever-changing economic scenario globally lead to a concentrated

semiconductor customer base and the top customers of Applied Materials are still Intel (INTC) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM). Furthermore, since

the products are designed to customer specifications, changing, rescheduling, or canceling orders may lead to a significant risk of losses in terms of unrecoverable costs. Thus,

the concentrated customer base poses a significant challenge to the growth of the global flat panel display equipment market during the forecast period.

In the ever-evolving landscape of emerging technologies, the Middle East faces a concentrated customer base challenge in the computer monitor market. Photolithography, a key process in building advanced display devices, employs techniques like chemical vapor deposition and physical vapor deposition. Companies like Samsung leverage nanotechnology and laser technology to enhance market share. The Applied and Interdisciplinary Physics behind artificial materials, combined with evaporation and condensation techniques, contribute to thin films used in monitors. As the market demands more innovative solutions, the United Arab Emirates and China are strategic players. Tokyo Electron's expertise in vacuum deposition further shapes the business economics of this dynamic industry in the Middle East.

The flat panel display equipment market is segmented based on

End-user (Consumer electronics, Automotive, and Others), Technology (a-Si and LTPS), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).





The

consumer electronics segment will be significant during the forecast period.

OLED TVs are gaining traction among consumers because of the rising

demand for high-resolution and rich color-quality displays. In April 2021, Sony India announced the launch of its all-new X80J Google television series with a 4K Ultra HD LED display. Similarly,

Netflix, Amazon (Amazon Instant Video service), Ultraflix, and YouTube are the leading UHD content providers. APAC

will contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the flat panel display equipment market:

Applied Materials Inc., Camfil AB, Canon Inc., Coreflow Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., JTEKT Corp., KLA Corp., Lasertec Corp, Manz AG, Micronics Japan Co. Ltd., Nikon Corp., Nissin Ion Equipment Co. Ltd., Screen Holdings Co. Ltd., Soleras Advanced Coatings BV, Solutions Technologies Pvt Ltd., Soonhan Co. Ltd., TBS Holdings Inc., ULVAC Inc., VON ARDENNE GMBH

