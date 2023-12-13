Youredi Partners With PIL For Process Efficiency, Enhancing Customer Onboarding And Smooth Freight Data Exchange

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Youredi partners with Pacific International Lines (PIL) in process efficiency enhancements through streamlined customer onboarding and smooth freight-related data exchange

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Youredi is pleased to announce its partnership with Pacific International Lines (PIL), which is aimed at enhancing PIL's operational efficiencies through strengthening real-time data sharing capabilities and streamlining the onboarding process for both partners and customers.

Under this partnership, Youredi offers a comprehensive, fully managed connectivity solution, enabling PIL to fully automate its entire booking cycle (including real-time T&T) and simplify its customer onboarding process. Through this innovative solution, businesses interested in PIL's services can request connectivity directly through a dedicated page hosted on Youredi's website . The connectivity request process is straightforward and user-friendly, enabling businesses to define their desired data scope and select their preferred integration technology with ease. Furthermore, once the businesses become PIL's customers, the solution ensures technical adaptations between PIL's and its customers' systems, guaranteeing data delivery in a format tailored to the customers' individual needs. This will help to save time by not requiring any adjustments to TMS, FMS, ERP, or any other systems which the customers use.

This partnership marks an important milestone in PIL's digital transformation journey of delivering best-in-class services and maintaining its position among leading container-shipping lines around the world. As a result, PIL has become one of a few carriers that offer the entire booking cycle through modern APIs as well as legacy interfaces, such as EDIFACT or Ansi x12, if the customer prefers.

“Being customer-centric, we constantly seek innovative solutions to improve our services. Youredi is a technology partner who is able to meet all the integration requirements which we and our customers have, and importantly, PIL and Youredi share a collective vision of delivering efficient, effective, and user-friendly solutions,” said Lionel Chatelet, Chief Commercial Officer at PIL.

“It is an honor for us, at Youredi, to enter this partnership. We are more than sure that the technology and service we provide to PIL can support the company's business strategy and further growth,” added Jaakko Elovaara, CEO of Youredi.

ABOUT PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL LINES (PIL)

Pacific International Lines (PIL) is a leading Singapore-based container-shipping line established in 1967. It is ranked 12th among the world's top container-shipping lines and is the largest home-grown carrier in Southeast Asia. PIL serves customers at over 500 locations in more than 90 countries worldwide with a fleet of around 100 vessels. With its aim of“Driving Connectivity”, it strives to provide value-adding services to meet the needs of its customers in container shipping, intermodal services, and logistics services. Apart from the core liner shipping business, PIL also has other business units such as container manufacturing.

For more information, visit .



ABOUT YOUREDI

Youredi is the leading provider of fully managed data integration services and solutions for logistics and the global supply chain.

Youredi enables customers to scale their business and automation needs through its unified, modern platform for API and EDI transactions. In addition to technology, Youredi understands your business needs.

Youredi's solutions are versatile, secure, reliable, and available as a fully managed integration service. Youredi enables quick data connectivity and process integration between trading partners of any type. By integrating with ecosystems, carriers, shippers, consignees, and the systems they use, Youredi provides scale, speed, and agility for the global market. A seamless and timely flow of 100% accurate data provides organizations with the ability to analyze and optimize all their supply chain processes.

Youredi has a global presence with offices in Finland, the Netherlands, and the United States.

For more information, please visit .

Andrei Radchenko

Youredi

+1 9295020561

email us here

