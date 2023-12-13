Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Research and Development Outsourcing Services Market 2024-2028

Increased access to a global talent pool

drives market growth.

Most SMEs have limited operational reach, thus, making them

have access to only the regional talent pool.

Furthermore, enterprises can leverage diverse skill sets distributed across geographies by outsourcing R&D services to these market players.

The US focuses on expanding its operations to countries such as India for real-time support and low-cost labor. A

reduction in R&D costs

will help enterprises increase their profit margins. This will lead to the growth of the global research and development outsourcing services market during the forecast period.

Market Challenge - The risk of poor quality research and development

challenges market growth. Quality is one of the most important aspects of R&D engineering tasks. The tasks include

designing and simulation for enterprises. Furthermore, the market players offering R&D services may not have the same standards of quality or technical adequacy, thus, the quality could decrease.

The research and development outsourcing services market is categorized

by End-user (Automotive, Consumer electronics, Telecommunications, Semiconductor, and Others), Type (Large enterprises and Small and medium enterprises), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).





The research and development outsourcing services market share growth in the automotive segment will be significant for revenue generation.

Vendors of R&D services can help OEMs identify key areas of improvement and support them in implementing innovative solutions .

This, in turn, will help OEMs gain a competitive advantage over their rivals. Thus, the growth of the automotive industry will lead to the growth of the global R&D outsourcing services market during the forecast period. These

issues can discourage enterprises from outsourcing R&D services. North America will contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the research and development outsourcing services market:

Accenture Plc, Altair Engineering Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Carl Zeiss AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Cyient Ltd., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., IAV GmbH, Infosys Ltd., Kistler Holding AG, KPIT Technologies Ltd., Mindfire Solutions, Quest Global Services Pte. Ltd., Sonata Software Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Mindtree Ltd.

