Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fatty Acid Market 2024-2028

The growing emphasis on health and wellness is a significant driver in the fatty acid market. Unsaturated fats, particularly Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids found in soybeans and rapeseed oil, are gaining popularity in the food industry. Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) in nutraceuticals and dietary supplements contribute to improved self-care and nutrition. With a focus on weight loss and a healthy diet, the market witnesses increased demand for polyunsaturated fatty acids. In Asia, the competition in the food industry is driving innovations, incorporating these essential nutrients into sports drinks and health-promoting products. The market's growth aligns with a global shift toward mindful consumption and a balanced lifestyle.

Fatty Acid Market 2024-2028:

Company Analysis

AAK AB - The company offers fatty acids such as oleochemicals, formed through the splitting of vegetable oils into fatty acids and glycerin.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

The market for unsaturated fats, including soybean-derived products, faces challenges amid volatility in raw material prices. Eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid, crucial omega-3 fatty acids, contribute to nutrition and are found in rapeseed oil. Competition in the food industry, influenced by factors like weight loss and dietary supplements, shapes the demand for polyunsaturated fatty acids. Economic growth, influenced by mergers and acquisitions, impacts the nutraceutical sector. Despite challenges, the demand for healthy fats remains high, driven by self-care trends, dietary supplements, and sports drinks. Asia, with its burgeoning economy, plays a pivotal role in determining the industry's future amid economic uncertainties.

Fatty Acid Market 2024-2028:

Segmentation

Formulation



The oil segment is significant during the forecast period. The products in this segment

are liquid formulations that encompass a wide spectrum of fatty acids, each with its own distinct properties and applications across industries. Such

oils can be derived from both plant and animal sources, offering versatility and utility in various contexts.

In the thriving market economy, the soybean and rapeseed oil industries are pivotal players in the fat sector. Unsaturated fats, particularly omega-3 and polyunsaturated fatty acids like eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), dominate the nutrition landscape. As determinants of health gain prominence, nutraceuticals and dietary supplements witness high demand. Amid economic growth and competition, mergers and acquisitions reshape the supply chain. In Asia, dietary habits impact weight loss trends, driving a surge in demand for functional foods and sports drinks. The oil segment remains central, reflecting consumer preferences for healthier options, influencing the market's trajectory. Amidst these dynamics, self-care, biochemistry, and health promotion intertwine, shaping a holistic approach to well-being. Type (Unsaturated and Saturated).

Geography





APAC will contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market is

driven by the food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and personal care industries. In 2023, the US and Canada are the major contributing countries in terms of revenue to the growth of the regional fatty acid market. The anti-aging pharmaceuticals and cosmetic products segment is witnessing strong demand from individuals aged between 30 and 50 years in the region. This is dominated by developed countries such as the US with high per capita income and strong spending power.

In the thriving APAC market, the demand for healthier products is reshaping industries. Unsaturated fats like Omega-3 fatty acids, found in soybean and rapeseed oil, are gaining prominence in the food and nutraceutical sectors. As consumers prioritize self-care and nutrition, dietary supplements containing Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are on the rise, contributing to weight loss and overall well-being. The competition within the food industry is fierce, with a focus on healthier alternatives such as sports drinks and moisturizers. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, health promotion and research into fat's role in immunity have become paramount, driving innovation and market growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Fatty Acid Market 2024-2028:

Key Highlights



Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist fatty acid market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fatty acid market growth

size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fatty acid market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of fatty acid market companies

Related Reports:

The purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market

is estimated to grow at a

CAGR of 5%

between 2023 and 2028. The

market size is forecast to increase by

USD 16.88 billion.



The fumaric acid market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 308.14 million.