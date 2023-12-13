Caleb & Brown Welcomes Susi Collas As Head Of Distribution, Asset Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Susi Collas has been appointed as Caleb & Brown's Head of Distribution, Asset Management

Susi's strategic approach and deep understanding of the financial landscape make her a valuable addition to the Caleb & Brown team.

- Susi CollasMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Caleb & Brown , a leading cryptocurrency brokerage and asset management firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Susi Collas as Head of Distribution, Asset Management.With an illustrious career spanning over 27 years, Susi brings a wealth of experience from renowned financial institutions, including National Australia Bank, Macquarie Bank, St. George Bank, and Deutsche Bank. Her expertise in business development, sales, and distribution has consistently set her apart as a leader in the industry.Susi's impressive track record includes significant achievements in capital raising and the delivery of client solution products. Her strategic approach and deep understanding of the financial landscape make her a valuable addition to the Caleb & Brown team.Daniel Caruso, Head of Asset Management at Caleb and Brown, expressed his enthusiasm at Susi's joining:“We are thrilled to welcome Susi to our team. Her profound expertise and innovative approach in developing client-empowering solutions such as Caleb and Brown's managed crypto funds are exactly what we need for our next growth phase. Susi's vision for our asset management group aligns seamlessly with our mission to deliver exceptional fund solutions to our clients across various jurisdictions.”In her new role, Susi will play a pivotal role in driving Caleb & Brown's distribution strategy, overseeing asset management initiatives, and furthering the company's mission to empower clients with tailored financial solutions in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency market.Susi Collas expressed her enthusiasm about joining Caleb & Brown, stating, "Caleb & Brown's customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence in the cryptocurrency space aligns closely with my professional values. I am excited to be part of a dynamic and innovative team and look forward to contributing to the continued success and growth of the firm.”Susi Collas's appointment reinforces the company's dedication to assembling a team of top-tier professionals to lead and shape the future of digital asset management.Caleb & Brown's managed funds are investment products that are designed for Australian "Wholesale Investors" only.For media inquiries, please contact:Chris NedelkosHead of Sales & MarketingCaleb & BrownEmail: ...Phone: +61 422 192 243---About Caleb & Brown:Caleb & Brown is the crypto investor's expert partner, helping its clients navigate the complexities of investing in crypto assets with a suite of best-in-class personal brokerage, asset management, and research products.Caleb & Brown Asset Management provides sophisticated investors access to the most promising crypto assets through professional, actively managed portfolios.Founded in 2016, they put personalised service, transparency, education, and consumer protection at the heart of everything they do.

