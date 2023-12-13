St. John Bosco High School And USA Boxing Southern California Assoc. Partnering To Stream Amateur Boxing Competitions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The partnership will provide Bosco's Film and Media Arts Pathway students the opportunity to produce the events for the school's streaming platform, Bosco+.

- Jerrod Montgomery, Bosco StudentBELLFLOWER, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- St. John Bosco High School (Bosco) is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with USA Boxing Southern California Association (LBC 33), the largest boxing committee in the United States. The partnership will provide the school's Film and Media Arts Pathway students the opportunity to expand their resumes by filming multiple fights for the school's streaming platform, Bosco+.LBC 33 serves six Southern California counties, including Los Angeles County, and has over 40 boxing clubs under their purview. Partnering with Bosco creates an opportunity for LBC 33 to expand the reach of the amateur sport of boxing to a broader audience. Bosco, a renowned high school athletics powerhouse, brings with it a rich tradition of athletic excellence and a dedicated community of amateur sports enthusiasts. By joining forces, USA Boxing can tap into the school's vast network, providing aspiring young boxers with a well-established platform.“This partnership will create an avenue for the boxing community in Southern California and beyond to expand, ultimately driving the growth and popularity of amateur boxing at large. Bosco not only has the ability to produce live sporting events at a national broadcast level, but they have the platform and fanbase to go along with it. We can't wait to get started working with their talented Film and Media Arts students to bring our fights to a larger audience,” said Joe Zanders, LBC 33 President.Bosco's Film and Media Arts Pathway is a professional industry preparation program designed to prepare students for collegiate film school. Earlier this year, Bosco's partnership with For A Bright Future Foundation brought a brand-new media lab to their campus, providing equipment, training and curriculum for its Film and Media Arts students along with it. Bosco then announced plans to launch their own streaming network, Bosco+, powered by its Film and Media Arts students, which would bring mass coverage of its many school activities and athletic competitions to the fingertips of Bosco's dedicated community across the globe.Bosco has long been known for its commitment to academic and athletic excellence, and this innovative partnership is yet another testament to the school's dedication to enriching its students' educational experience.Jerrod Montgomery, a senior in the Film and Media Arts Pathway program at Bosco, is excited for the unique opportunity.“Learning how to produce a fight is something most high school film students don't have the opportunity to do. This will not only be an awesome learning experience, but it will be another valuable skill to add to my resume as I go off to college next year,” he said.Bosco is set to produce the following fights:.December 16-17, 2023: USA Boxing Silver Gloves State Tournament - Amateur boxers (ages 8-17) from various cities in California compete to represent the state of California in the Regional Tournament.January 6-7, 2024: USA Boxing Silver Gloves Regional Tournament - Winners from the Silver Gloves State Tournament representing California compete against other regional winners from Hawaii, Utah, New Mexico, Colorado & Arizona.January 20-21, 2024: USA Boxing Senior Elite Ranking Tournament - Amateur boxers (ages 19-40) compete for a spot in the official 2024 California Amateur Pro RankingsAbout St. John Bosco High SchoolSt. John Bosco High School (SJB) is a premier all-boys college preparatory school founded in 1940 and located in Bellflower, California. Operating under the Catholic educational religious order of the Salesians, SJB's distinctive approach to learning creates a welcoming and empowering school environment for its students. With its rigorous and extensive college preparatory curriculum, SJB cultivates every individual's God-given talent and prepares all graduates to successfully enter and meet the demands of higher education. With values rooted in reason, religion and loving kindness, and a rich culture of brotherhood on and off campus, the young men at SJB are prepared for a life of purpose. Visit us at to learn more.About USA Boxing Southern California AssociationUSA Boxing Southern California Association (LBC 33) is the largest local boxing committee in the United States and is one of four amateur boxing associations or local boxing committees in California. USA Boxing Southern California Association (LBC 33) serves six counties: Santa Barbara, Ventura, Riverside, Orange, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties. LBC 33 serves the largest county in the state, being San Bernardino county and the most populated county in the state, Los Angeles county. Learn more about us and our clubs at .

