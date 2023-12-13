Joy, Bliss The Words Which Come To Aditya's Mind Hearing Ananya's Name

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who was recently seen in 'The Night Manager', has said that joy and bliss are the words that come to his mind on mentioning of actress Ananya Panday's name.

The actor graced the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan' along with actor Arjun Kapoor and was quizzed by show host Karan Johar on his rumoured girlfriend, Ananya Panday.

KJo said that he had asked Ananya during a previous episode of the show about her equation with Aditya to which Ananya had replied, saying, "I'm feeling Ananya Coy Kapur".

Taking from that, Aditya said that he is "Aditya Joy Kapur". He said, "I'm quite joyous".

Karan said, "So the first word that comes to your mind when I say Ananya is 'joy'?". To which, Aditya responded, "Joy, pure joy and bliss".

'Koffee with Karan' Season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

--IANS

aa/sha