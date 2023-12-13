(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

fluoropolymer coating market size is expected to grow by USD 573.32 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of

5.29% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The rising population in urban regions is notably driving the fluoropolymer coating market. However,

factors such as Strict environmental policies and regulations may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Building and construction, Electrical and electronics, Food processing, Chemical processing, and Others), Type (Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) coating, Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) coating, Fluoroethylene propylene (FEP) coating, Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) coating, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the fluoropolymer coating market including

PTFE Applied Coatings, Akzo Nobel NV, Daikin Industries Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Endura Coatings, BASF SE, Beckers Group, PPG Industries Inc., TIGER Coatings GmbH and Co. KG, The Chemours Co., Chem Processing Inc., 3M Co., AGC Inc., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., The Sherwin Williams Co., Metal Coatings Corp., Toa Resin Corp. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Innocoat Systems I Pvt. Ltd., and Tnemec Co. Inc..

Corrosion poses a constant threat to artificial objects, particularly in civil engineering and architecture where metals like steel are widely used. The automotive industry relies on corrosion-resistant materials such as stainless steel for car production. In building technology, concrete and metal alloys play a crucial role, ensuring structures withstand environmental factors. China, a hub for production and manufacturing, contributes significantly to the demand for corrosion-resistant materials. Sustainable technologies like wind and solar power, essential for economic growth, also depend on corrosion-resistant materials. The infrastructure boom, especially in urbanization, emphasizes the importance of anti-corrosive measures in construction, promoting the use of alloys and coatings for long-term durability.

Fluoropolymer Coating Market 2024-2028:

Company Analysis

Akzo Nobel NV: The company offers fluoropolymer coating such as AFLAS fluoroelastomers used in food processing applications where heat and aggressive chemicals will quickly degrade other types of rubber.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

In the realm of civil engineering and architecture, the battle against corrosion in artificial objects, particularly metals like steel and brass, is crucial. Stainless steel and alloys have become pillars in building technology, ensuring longevity in infrastructure. The automotive industry relies on corrosion-resistant materials for vehicles, from non-stick surfaces to alloy steel. As China leads in manufacturing, the demand for sustainable technologies in production processes is rising. Strict environmental policies pose challenges, but innovations like renewable energy sources, wind, solar power, and sustainable materials like wood and ceramics pave the way for economic growth while conserving natural resources. The intersection of business processes, procedural knowledge, and environmental responsibility propels industries towards a greener future.

Fluoropolymer Coating Market 2024-2028:

Segmentation

Application



The market growth will be significant in the building and construction segment during the forecast period. In the building and construction industry, fluoropolymer coatings use the fluorine atom. This atom

has unique properties, particularly very high electronegativity, and low polarizability. Furthermore, the growth of the building and construction market in developing nations such as India, China, and Indonesia is rapidly rising due to the rise in the population. This leads to the growth of the construction market, which is expected to thereby lead to the growth of the segment in focus.

The market growth will be significant in the building and construction segment during the forecast period. Corrosion poses a challenge to infrastructure longevity, especially in civil engineering and architecture. Metals like steel are susceptible, impacting the automotive industry and business processes. Stainless steel and alloys mitigate corrosion, advancing building technology. Sustainable technologies, including wind and solar power, influence economic growth. Procedural knowledge in metallurgy enhances production and manufacturing. The demand for sustainable materials like wood and non-corrosive alloys grows, impacting the conservation of cultural heritage. As infrastructure expands globally, the integration of corrosion-resistant materials becomes crucial for sustainable development in urbanization and the energy industry. Type (Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) coating, Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) coating, Fluoroethylene propylene (FEP) coating, Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) coating, and Others).

Geography





APAC will contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing usage of construction materials in the residential and non-residential sectors in the region makes it a leading region in the global market growth. Countries in the region such as

China and India experience growing

industrialization as well as

other manufacturing industries, growing the demand for the market in focus during the forecast period.

The growing demand for construction materials in the region is propelling advancements in corrosion-resistant technologies. In civil engineering and architecture, stainless steel and alloys are replacing traditional metals, ensuring durability against environmental factors. The automotive industry embraces corrosion-resistant steel for vehicle longevity. In building technology, concrete additives and coatings protect structures. Sustainable technologies, such as wind and solar power infrastructure, rely on corrosion-resistant materials for longevity. China leads in manufacturing these materials, contributing to economic growth. The fusion of metals, ceramics, and plastics in construction reflects a shift toward sustainable development, aligning with global demands for eco-friendly practices in infrastructure and architecture. North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Fluoropolymer Coating Market 2024-2028:

Key Highlights



Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist fluoropolymer coating market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fluoropolymer coating market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fluoropolymer coating market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of fluoropolymer coating market companies

