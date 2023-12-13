Carey Reddick, Co-Founder of ACD Group, Releases New eBook titled "Breakfast for Champs with Sacha Fierce

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Life as an entrepreneur can be tough, filled with challenges and setbacks. But for Carey Reddick, co-founder of ACD Group, it's all about grit, grind, hustle, and persistence. And now, Reddick and his team at ACD Group are sharing their secrets to success in their newly published eBook, "Breakfast for Champs: Your Daily Dose of Inspiration while Manifesting Your Dreams."In today's fast-paced world, it's easy to get bogged down by the daily struggles and obstacles that come with being an entrepreneur. But Reddick and his team at ACD Group have found a way to turn that pain into motivation. Through their own personal experiences and lessons learned, they have compiled a guide to help others stay positive and keep their energy going, even in the face of adversity."Life is full of lemons, but we can't let them bring us down," says Reddick. "We have to take each lemon and make lemonade, or in our case, turn it into something even better. Our eBook is a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of staying positive, even when things get tough."Reddick's love for support and partnership was mirrored when he reached out to Sacha Fierce to share his journey and love of life with this daily morning email."I shared this project with Sacha, knowing our energy and light mirror one another. I knew if anyone had realness and vulnerability, we needed to pair and partner with someone who has gone through and experienced the hardship, journey, and pathway to entrepreneurship success, and Sacha was the best to reach out to and seek words of encouragement and support.""Sacha Fierce is just that-a strong, passionate, amazing sense of humor mixed with her fashion. She is what I call my Real Housewives of Atlanta's new-it-girl lifestyle influencer." Reddick shares.The ACD Team's eBook, "Breakfast for Champs" is not just a self-help guide, but also a source of inspiration for entrepreneurs and individuals facing challenges in their personal and professional lives. It offers practical tips and strategies for staying motivated, overcoming obstacles, and achieving success. The eBook is now available for purchase on the ACD Group website.Reddick and his team at ACD Group are excited to share their story and help others on their journey to success. "We hope that our eBook will inspire and empower others to keep pushing forward, no matter what life throws their way," says Reddick. "With the right mindset and determination and support group, anything is possible."For more information on "Breakfast for Champs" and ACD Group, visit their website at Follow them on social media for updates and motivational content.Purchase Here:

