Sweet Valley Ranch Gives Back Donates $30,000 To Nonprofits In Cumberland County

Generosity Unveiled: Sweet Valley Ranch Owners, Fred & Anita Surgeon, Propel Local Nonprofits with $30,000 Donation, Surpassing $180,000 in Donations Since 2021

- Fred Surgeon FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Fred and Anita Surgeon, the proud owners of Sweet Valley Ranch , are delighted to announce their continued commitment to the community through a generous donation of $30,000 to twelve local nonprofits and churches. Sweet Valley Ranch, one of the businesses owned by the Surgeons as part of the Surgeon & Associates, Inc. 's network, provides services in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Alabama.The following nonprofits are recipients of the donations for the year 2023:1. Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity - Fayetteville, NC2. Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) - Fayetteville, NC3. Balm In Gilead - Fayetteville, NC4. First In Families Cumberland Chapter - Fayetteville, NC5. Health And Nutritional Development Empowered through Education (HAND-EE) - Spring Lake, NC6. Cumberland County Animal Shelter - Fayetteville, NC7. Vision Resource Center - Fayetteville, NC8. Fayetteville Chapter of Women Veterans Interactive - Fayetteville, NC9. Greater Works Church of Deliverance - Rockingham, NC10. Praise Fellowship Church of God - Fayetteville, NC11. Faith Anointed Temple - Red Springs, NC12. New Bethel AME Zion- Fayetteville, NCThese organizations have demonstrated unwavering dedication to positively impacting the lives of citizens in Cumberland County and the surrounding areas.The "Sweet Valley Ranch Gives Back " program was initiated by Anita Surgeon in 2021, and since then, over $180,000 has been donated to various charitable causes. Fred and Anita Surgeon feel blessed by their business careers and ownership of Sweet Valley Ranch. They are dedicated to giving back to the community, not only by creating job opportunities and providing a place for people to enjoy animals and nature but also by supporting other deserving organizations."We are incredibly grateful for the support and love we have received from the community. It is our mission to give back and assist organizations that are making a difference in the lives of those around us," said Fred Surgeon.Through the Sweet Valley Ranch Gives Back program, the Surgeons aim to empower local nonprofits and help them continue their vital work. They are open to partnering with organizations that align with their mission and values. If you know of an organization that may be interested in becoming one of their partners, please encourage them to send an email to ...For media inquiries or more information, please contact:Fred SurgeonPresident/CEO...910-689-0539About Sweet Valley Ranch:Sweet Valley Ranch is a beloved destination for families and nature enthusiasts, providing a unique experience filled with animals, beautiful scenery, and fantastic attractions. It's a working farm located on 300 acres in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Sweet Valley Ranch has over 350 animals from 5 different continents. The Surgeons have relied on their roots in agriculture, vast business experience, and love for animals to develop a farm that the entire community and surrounding areas can enjoy. Sweet Valley Ranch offers three major attractions annually: Dinosaur World, Backwoods Terror Ranch, and Festival of Lights. Farm visits are available daily. Guests can discover the joy of exploring the 300-acre ranch in a golf cart or take a guided tour on the Hills & Thrills ATV experience. Families can also have their special event, birthday party, or corporate event at Sweet Valley Ranch. The farm includes three ponds, a reptile house, an exotic aviary, a gift shop, ATV trails, and much more.With a strong emphasis on community engagement and giving back, Sweet Valley Ranch is dedicated to creating cherished memories and making a positive difference in the lives of others.

