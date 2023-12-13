From The Tennis Court To The Silver Screen: Brian Cox's Tennis With God Set To Serve A Grand Slam In Hollywood

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Author: Brian Cox

Kew Media Advertising LLC

TENNIS WITH GOD: My Quest For The Perfect Game And Peace With My Father

Serving Spirituality on the Silver Screen: Brian Cox's 'Tennis with God' Poised to Ace Hollywood Adaptation.

- Kirkus ReviewsSACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In an exciting turn of events, renowned author Brian Cox has transformed his riveting memoir, "Tennis with God," into a screenplay, ready to be pitched to the crème de la crème of Hollywood. Kew Media , a leading name in the entertainment industry, has taken the reins to manage the film rights, ensuring that this compelling story finds its rightful place on the big screen.Born in Nairobi, Kenya in 1960, Brian Cox is no stranger to accolades. A three-time winner of the President's Trophy at Seattle University, he also boasts a master's degree in Holistic Studies from the Himalayan Institute and Lesley University. His expertise in ancient and modern methods for achieving wellness shines through in his writings."Tennis with God" is not just another memoir. It's a cosmic adventure that takes readers on a whirlwind journey from the hazardous war zones of Africa, Asia, South America, and the Middle East to the spiritual ashram of a Himalayan guru. As a Foreign Service brat, Brian's life was a mosaic of cultures, challenges, and tennis matches. The sport was not just a game for him; it was a refuge, a passion, and a tool to earn the respect of his overbearing father.After witnessing the historic Ping-Pong Diplomacy matches between the U.S. and Chinese national teams in 1972, famously depicted in the movie "Forrest Gump," Brian began training with a future U.S. national champion and Olympic table tennis player. This experience not only enriched his sporting journey but also set the stage for a sequel book that delves deeper into this aspect of his life.The memoir beautifully intertwines Brian's fervor for tennis with his spiritual quests and the challenges of growing up under the shadow of a dominant father. Readers are treated to tales of Brian playing tennis with ambassadors, a reclusive guru, a French Open quarterfinalist, and even, as he claims, with God.But beyond the serves and volleys lies a deeper narrative. Brian's relentless pursuit of spiritual enlightenment, his remarkable encounters and training with mystical healer and spiritual teacher Dennis Adams, of Mt. Shasta, and his efforts to mend the strained relationship with his father give the story its soul. As one dives deeper into the book, it becomes evident that "Tennis with God" is more than just about a sport; it's about life, relationships, and the quest for inner peace.Kirkus Reviews aptly describes the memoir as, "A brief but edifying remembrance that's filled with poignant personal reflection, as well as moments of international adventure." With the screenplay adaptation, the essence of "Tennis with God" is set to captivate a wider audience. The vivid descriptions, the emotional highs and lows, and the spiritual undertones are bound to resonate with moviegoers globally.Kew Media's involvement is a testament to the potential of this story. As they spearhead the selling of the film rights to movie productions and producers, there's palpable excitement in the air. The journey of "Tennis with God" from the pages of a book to the silver screen promises to be as thrilling and meaningful as Brian Cox's life journey itself.

Olivia Maxwell

Kew Media Advertising LLC

+1 888-901-8884

email us here