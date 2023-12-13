12-Year-Old Boy Killed After Abandoned Army Bomb Explodes In UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Saharanpur, Dec 14 (IANS) A 12-year-old boy was killed when an abandoned army bomb, lying in the firing range near Shahpur Garha village of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, went off, police said.

The victim Hanif lived near the army firing range and had gone to the forest to graze his buffalo where he found a missing army bomb and picked it up.

SP Dehat Sagar Jain said that the bomb exploded when he tried to take out the brass and started hitting the bomb with a heavy object.

The boy, as well as the buffalo with him, were killed on the spot. Hanif's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the official said.

--IANS

amita/sha