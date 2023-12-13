ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC Is Investigating Proposed Acquisition Of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLY ) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORRF ). Stockholders will receive 0.875 shares of Orrstown Financial Services common stock for each share of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $207 million and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024.

