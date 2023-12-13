Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Maternity Support Products Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:



ASOS Plc: The company offers maternity support products such as expandable maternity jeans, swimwear, nursing tops, and dresses, under the brand names ASOS Maternity, Mamalicious, and New Look.

BLANQI: The company offers maternity support products such as expandable maternity jeans, swimwear, nursing tops, and dresses, under the brand names ASOS Maternity, Mamalicious, and New Look.

Advin Health Care: The company offers maternity support products such as belly support bands and belts, under the brand names Upsie Belly, Belly Boost, and Flawless Belly.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market.

The region will contribute 37% of the market's growth over the forecasted timeframe. In North America, the market for maternity support items is mostly centered in the US. The expansion of maternity support goods in North America will be aided by the entrance of new vendors and the rise in product launches during the forecast period.

Impactful driver-

Growing influence of fashion trends on maternity support products

Key Trend - Achieving growth through online retailing Major Challenges

- Declining fertility rates



Market Segmentation

The maternity support wear segment was the largest segment during the forecast period. Products such as belly bands and maternity support belts are considered in this segment. Such products are widely used by pregnant women for abdominal support and to maintain a good body posture. Belly bands and maternity support belts can be used easily by expectant mothers during pregnancy and the postpartum period. Belly bands and support belts are specially designed in such a way that they can support the lower back and abdomen of a pregnant woman.

