Acne Medication Market Size Projected To Surge $18.5 Billion Growth By 2032, Exhibit A CAGR Of 4.2%

Newark, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 12.3 billion acne medication market will reach USD 18.5 billion by 2032. Millions of individuals of all ages worldwide suffer from acne, making it one of the most prevalent skin disorders. The high prevalence of acne has significantly fueled the need for acne medications. The growing awareness of skin health, appearance, and self-care has increased demand for acne treatment products. Newer and more potent acne treatments have been made available owing to ongoing research and development in dermatology and pharmaceuticals. Developments in oral drugs, combination therapy, and topical preparations have increased treatment options. Acne development has been associated with modern lifestyle issues, including pollution, nutrition, and stress. The need for acne treatment is growing as more people seek answers for skin problems brought on by lifestyle choices.



Key Insights on Acne Medication Market

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Due to significant market competitors and rising public awareness, North America is anticipated to hold a significant market share throughout the projected period. Other significant factors propelling the growth of the acne medications market in North America include the increasing prevalence of acne in the area and the introduction of new products. In the United States, 85% of people have had acne at some point, according to MDAcne data released in January 2021. Additionally, the survey stated that 50 million Americans suffer from some form of acne.



Retinoids dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 3.56 billion.



Retinoids dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 3.56 billion. Because retinoid creams and gels are so successful in treating mild to moderate acne, there has been a growing demand for them, which has expanded the segment. After a successful course of treatment, they can also be taken as maintenance therapy to maintain clear skin.



The prescription medicines segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 7.01 billion.



The prescription medicines segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 7.01 billion. Prescription acne drugs, such as antibiotics, are often used with benzoyl peroxide or a topical retinoid to provide an effective combination anticipated to drive the prescription acne medicine market during the projected period.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Unhealthy lifestyle



Increasing pollution and changing eating habits lead to breakouts of acne in people from all age groups. The growing prevalence of acne is expected to add impetus to the growth of acne medication. Pollution in metropolitan cities and the unhealthy lifestyles of people also lead to acne breakouts, propelling the market's growth.



Restraint: Side effects of medicines



The adoption of acne treatment alternatives is restricted by various variables, even if the prevalence of chronic acne is greater worldwide. One of them is the adverse reaction to medication. The most frequent adverse effects of antibiotics are nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea, which affect about 7% of patients receiving tetracycline and 4% of patients taking macrolides, according to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI).



Opportunity: Increasing research and development



Players in the acne treatment market should anticipate significant growth potential from increased research and development (R&D). For example, in April 2021, Ortho Dermatologics, a subsidiary of Bausch Health, revealed positive topline data from its second Phase III study in Canada. IDP-126 is a combination gel of three compounds tested on 193 patients with acne vulgaris. In 12 weeks, this clinical research demonstrated decreases in both inflammatory and non-inflammatory lesions. This research on the products and retinoid combination is anticipated to boost the production and sales of the respective products.



Challenges: Increasing adoption of generic drugs



The growing need for or acceptance of generic medications is one of the main variables anticipated to impede the expansion of the worldwide market for acne treatments. In several instances, generic copies are readily available on the market, even while branded equivalents are not. For example, generic forms of isotretinoin are still accessible, but the brand Accutane is no longer sold. Because generic medications are less expensive than their branded counterparts, consumers choose generics over branded ones, which limits the market's expansion.



Some of the major players operating in the acne medication market are:



● Galderma S.A.

● Bausch Health

● Bayer AG

● Paratek Pharmaceuticals

● Akorn Operating, LLC

● Pfizer, Inc.

● Mayne Pharmaceuticals

● Allergan (AbbVie)

● Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

● Stiefel Laboratories (GlaxoSmithKline plc)

● Almirall S.A.

● Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

● Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

● Procter & Gamble

● Viatris



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Therapeutic Class:



● Antibiotics

● Benzoyl Peroxide

● Retinoids

● Salicylic Acid

● Others



By Type:



● Over-The-Counter Medicines

● Prescription Medicines



About the report:



The global acne medication market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



