Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vinyl Records Market 2024-2028

Edel SE & Co. KGaA, a key player in the vinyl records market, strategically manages its presence in economies worldwide. As a German company, it contributes to the robustness of the European economy. With a focus on packaging and labeling, Edel emphasizes cultural economics in its operations. Being part of IFPI, an international trade organization, Edel engages in business intelligence to navigate the music industry's dynamics. Its role in the Northern Hemisphere's economy, particularly in France, is significant. Edel's management aligns with global economic trends, influencing GDP and international trade within Afro-Eurasia. In this dynamic landscape, Edel exemplifies effective enterprise modeling.

Company Offering:



Austep Music

The company offers a wide range of vinyl records, such as 140g vinyl or premium 180g vinyl.

Edel SE and Co. KGaA

The company offers a wide range of vinyl records, such as coloured vinyl, etched vinyl, inkspot vinyl, picture vinyl, and others, under the subsidiary of Optimal Media GmbH.

GZ Media AS

The company offers a wide range of vinyl records such as Standard Black Vinyl 20 standard colours for Coloured vinyl 6 transparent colours and 14 solid colours.

Based on

Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.



North America is estimated to contribute 32% during the forecast period.

The US is the major

contributor to the market in the region.

In North America, there are several music publishers and vinyl pressing plants. The growth of the US music market is driven by a large population's ability to spend. The high level of GDP per capita is indicative of the high level of spending capacity of the population, which allows them to spend on vinyl records.

Impactful driver-

Aesthetic appeal of vinyl records

Key Trend - Promoting vinyl records as special editions/deluxe product Major Challenges

- digital music formats



Market Segmentation



Based on

Product, the market is classified into LP/EP vinyl records and single vinyl records.

The LP/EP vinyl records segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Vinyl LP is the standard format for vinyl records, and most labels use it. A key factor driving growth in this segment is the growing demand for retro music. To gain customers, producers are also advertising different colours in LP vinyl records based on retro music with inventive packaging.

