Crayfish Market Report 2022 - 2027: Exploring The Dynamic Landscape Of Organized Retailing And Market Trends

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

In a world increasingly prioritizing staying healthy, the Crayfish Market emerges as a beacon of crayfish-centric delights. According to Technavio's comprehensive report on the industry, the Global Crayfish Market is forecasted to grow, estimated to reach an impressive USD

2.27

billion

by 2027 , escalating at a compelling CAGR of 6.48%

from 2023. Request for sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crayfish Market 2022-2026 2022-2026

Continue Reading

Renowned as an industry-leading trend forecaster, Technavio recently gathered data and insights, unveiling a comprehensive analysis of evolving market dynamics and emerging trends within the realm of the crayfish market. One of the significant drivers steering this substantial growth is the affordable aquaculture methods. The cultivated forage ponds or double crop rotation systems are most used for the rearing of crayfish, especially in rice fields. Aquaculture on rice fields is expected to give rise to growth in the market, as more and more farmers turn to aquaculture for an additional source of income.

Simultaneously, the growth of organized retailing in the crayfish market marks a significant trend in this sphere. The growth of organized retailing has ensured the effectiveness of the supply chain and logistics in the crustacean (including crayfish) industry. These retail giants are driving high sales volumes of processed crustaceans (including crayfish). In addition, different processed varieties of crayfish are increasingly being sold in large retail chains. Get more insights into the market dynamics – buy the report now

However, challenges persist within the crayfish market . The lack of marketing and capital is a challenge to market expansion. The market is dominated by medium to small vendors that are active in the market in question. These dealers mainly form small cooperatives in their local areas and therefore are unable to perform limited marketing and promotional activities for the crayfish. Consumers are not well informed about local crayfish production due to a lack of marketing and promotion activities.

The farmed crayfish stands out as a significant market segment, dominating the crayfish market.

Most of the crayfish varieties sold in the market are of the farmed variety. The farmed variety of the crayfish is primarily intended for export markets. Farmers are focusing more on farmed varieties of crayfish to remain on the market, due to increased demand for fish protein from aquaculture, including crayfish, from consumers all over the world. For more details on the market segmentation, download the sample report now

Geographically, North America takes the lead, projected to contribute a substantial 40% to the market's growth.

Technological innovations and geographic location are major drivers of growth in the region. To satisfy their appetite for fish, regional consumers are increasingly choosing crustaceans including crayfish varieties because of decreasing production from wild fisheries leading to the lack of fish stocks.

The Crayfish Market, driven by affordable aquaculture methods, Health benefits of crayfish consumption, and regional market expansions, sets its sights on an exciting phase.

With diverse market segments, evolving perceptions, and a drive toward inclusive well-being, the industry charts a promising course, beckoning seafood enthusiasts worldwide to embark on a holistic culinary journey that nourishes both taste buds and culinary spirit.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers,

Challenges, &

Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus

on emerging market trends and provide

actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio