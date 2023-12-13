Kandji Delivers Elevated User Experience And Productivity With Launch Of Home Screen Layout For Ios And Ipados

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mobile-Centric Feature Bolsters Efficiency for Apple Device Admin and End Users

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandji , the Apple device management and security platform, today announced Home Screen Layout for iOS and iPadOS, a new feature within its library of security settings and controls to support mobile Apple fleets.



In the past 15 years, productivity growth has averaged an annual rate of 1.4 percent , resulting in $8.8 trillion in lost productivity globally. A contributing factor to low productivity and engagement is a subpar user experience (UX) from the digital tools employees rely on to get their jobs done.

Kandji's Home Screen Layout for iOS and iPadOS drives efficiency by enabling IT administrators to define and remotely deploy Home Screen layouts for iPhone and iPad devices to create a consistent UX across the mobile devices they manage. Mirroring Apple's core philosophy of simplicity and intuitiveness, Kandji's Home Screen Layout for iOS and iPadOS also creates a uniform and predictable experience for end users, bolstering their productivity.

“Home Screen Layout for iOS and iPadOS brings simplicity and elegance to mobile device management, further solidifying Kandji's commitment to delivering the best-in-class management across the full Apple fleet,” said Alexandre Morin, Staff Product Engineer.“This new feature underscores Kandji's ongoing mission of keeping every Apple user secure and productive through thoughtful automation, unparalleled customer support, and a superior experience for admins and end users alike.”

Home Screen Layout is yet another feature in Kandji's expanding catalog of iOS/iPadOS capabilities, which also include:



Managed OS : Ensures every iPhone and iPad device has the latest version of the operating system.

Return to Service : Resets mobile devices and readies them for new users.

Lost Mode : Allows mobile Apple devices to be located when they're lost or stolen without compromising user privacy.

Managed Data Flow : Controls how app data is shared between managed (or unmanaged) sources and destinations.

Device Naming : Facilitates consistent naming formulae for devices at scale, easing interoperability with other elements of your tech stack.

Passcode Enforcement : Enforces secure passcodes for your devices. Configure VPNs and Wi-Fi Access: Ensures mobile devices can safely connect to the network resources they need.



“With 67% of IT professionals reporting increased employee productivity from Apple adoption, Kandji is dedicated to providing superior support for the entire Apple ecosystem,” added Morin.

To learn more about Home Screen Layout for iOS and iPadOS, visit or read the latest blog for more details.

