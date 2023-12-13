Kota The Friend, FLTBYS Music & Entertainment Elevate Tygerr Farmer To Role Of Brand Manager

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tygerr Farmer, Brand Manager FLTBYS Music & Entertainment

photo of Kota the Friend by Sarah B. Schneider @sarahbschneider

photo by Jeffrey Tillquist: Flight Night (LA)

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- FLTBYS (Flight Boys), the collective and lifestyle brand, founded by Brooklyn lyricist and hip-hop producer, Kota the Friend, has announced the strategic appointment of TyGerr Farmer as Brand Manager.A seasoned Digital Marketing and Design leader with an extensive background spanning over a decade in branding and marketing, TyGerr has become an indispensable asset to FLTBYS' visual and philosophical narrative.“It's a great honor to take on the role of Brand Manager for FLTBYS," said Farmer. "Coming from a small city and working with Kota the Friend is a dream come true. What we're trying to accomplish is much bigger than the music alone, it encompasses art, fashion, streetwear, and more – we're creating a culture.”Farmer has already made significant contributions to FLTBYS success. His keen understanding of the brand's ethos has played a crucial role in shaping the overall strategy. Serving as a key creative force, he has played a pivotal role in the conceptualization and design of Kota the Friend's merchandise, displaying an uncanny ability to translate the brand's identity into visually compelling and impactful products. This includes an emphasis on using quality materials such as high-grade cotton, premium fabrics, and sustainable materials, placing a premium on the tangible quality of FLTBYS products.Vernon Jones, COO of FLTBYS, said,“Tygerr brings extensive knowledge of the independent culture that FLTBYS stands for, along with his marketing, branding and digital experience. We're taking FLTBYS to the next level in 2024. Kota's vision for the company, which he founded when he was in high school, is coming to fruition and Tygerr will play a major role as we continue to expand.”In his elevated role, Farmer will continue to oversee the brand's visual identity and spearhead initiatives to reinforce FLTBYS core values of personal wellness, mental health, and self-reliance. TyGerr's appointment as Brand Manager transcends a purely strategic move, instead creating a holistic alignment of values and vision between the brand and Kota the Friend himself.Farmer will be splitting his time working out of the FLTBYS flagship store, in the FLTBYS building, located in Harrisburg, PA, and in the FLTBYS headquarters in DUMBO, Brooklyn.About FLTBYSFLTBYS, short for "Flight Boys," is a collective and lifestyle brand associated with Brooklyn-based lyricist and recording artist, Kota the Friend. The brand embodies positivity, independence, freedom, and a do-it-yourself (DIY) ethos, extending beyond music into a broader lifestyle context.MEDIA CONTACT:

