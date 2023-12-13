Commsoft Aligns New Offerings With Changing Rural Telecom Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CommSoft Announces Innovative Offerings to Address Emerging Opportunities and Challenges of Rural Providers

RENSSELAER, NEW YORK, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CommSoft, a leading provider of telecom focused solutions and services, is excited to announce new innovative offerings created to address emerging opportunities and challenges of rural telecom providers. With federal programs calling for the expansion of connectivity, as well as the need to do more with less, CommSoft has augmented their tried-and-true applications with new point solutions and a focus on outcome based managed services . CommSoft is revolutionizing back-office operations while recognizing the diverse needs within the telecom sector.

“Providers face the challenge of ensuring a strong focus on their customers while remaining nimble with less resources.” said Larry Davis, CEO.“Our strategy and offerings have been developed to lighten their load by combining cutting-edge solutions with our deep industry knowledge. These changes will not only benefit our existing clients, but any CSP looking to compete in our dynamic industry.”

Adding to the challenge of“doing more with less” are the new opportunities presented by programs such as BEAD . There are tremendous incentives that come along with these programs, but they also increase competition from large-scale providers and new market entrants.

To help providers make informed decisions about how (and if) they should go after these funding opportunities, CommSoft has embraced the use of next generation AI to create point solutions such as its network decision support tool, COMPASS. This unique solution allows a provider to create multi-scenario models, total ROI and long term NPV for network expansions. The tool provides a competitive advantage in the bidding process by increasing the speed and accuracy of making network planning decisions.

CommSoft has always been a service organization focused on customer success from customer support to IT infrastructure management to managed care. The new suite of functional and outcome-based services in the areas of back-office procedures, service activation processes, and carrier access billing will allow providers to focus on their business goals, not their operations. The goal is to level the playing field for existing and new providers while helping them grow.

“There is no EASY button when it comes to telecom operations. Our expanded offerings address both the needs of a start-up with cost-effective, turnkey solutions, and experienced providers that require agile plug-and-play solutions that fit into their IT stack. We can meet the challenges of both ends of the spectrum.”

In addition to these new services and solutions, CommSoft is unveiling a redesigned website and logo. This fresh look ties CommSoft's 40+ years of tradition and loyalty to the market they serve with the innovations and excitement of the future.

“We have always believed our customers are our partners. Collaboration, strong communications, and innovative solutions are the keys to ensuring customer success. New customer or existing customer, we're in this together,” said Davis.

