LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, metastatic prostate cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Report



As per DelveInsight analysis, the total market size in the 7MM for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) was estimated to be nearly USD 6.4 billion in 2022, which is expected to show positive growth by 2032.

In 2022, the United States held the highest market share for mCRPC and mCSPC in the 7MM, at 63% and 61%, respectively, followed by the EU4 countries and the UK.

As per DelveInsight estimates, the total prevalent population of prostate cancer in the 7MM was nearly 8 million cases in 2022. These cases will increase during the study period, i.e., 2019–2032.



Leading metastatic prostate cancer

companies such as AstraZeneca, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Astellas Pharma, Modra Pharmaceuticals, AB Science, Eli Lilly and Company, Zr Pharma & GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ipsen, Exelixis, Takeda, Janssen Research & Development, Tesaro, Lantheus Holdings, Kintor Pharmaceutical, MacroGenics, Daiichi Sankyo, Madison Vaccines, Novartis, Point Biopharma, Xencor, Essa Pharma , Telix International, Bayer, Arvinas , and others are developing novel metastatic prostate cancer drugs that can be available in the metastatic prostate cancer market in the coming years.

The promising metastatic prostate cancer

therapies in the pipeline include HC-1119, Talazoparib, Enzalutamide, Niraparib, Boosted Oral Docetaxel, Masitinib, EPI-7386, Verzenio, 177Lu-PSMA-617, Capivasertib, I-131-1095, Proxalutamide (GT0918), MGC018, DS-7300, MVI-816, ARV-110, 177Lu-PNT2002 (PNT2002), Vudalimab (XmAb20717), 177Lu-DOTA-rosopatamab (TLX591) ,

and others.

Established therapies in the metastatic prostate cancer market include Astella/Pfizer's and Jansenn's blockbuster products XTANDI and ZYTIGA, respectively, approved for metastatic patients for over a decade now. Even though ZYTIGA's generics have entered the US market since 2019, and the EU since late 2022 , leading to a drastic decline in the revenue mainly in the US, the product is extensively being evaluated in combination with novel emerging therapies, leading to an increase in patient share on the compound abiraterone acetate. Whereas, Jansenn's XTANDI, the biggest revenue generator in the prostate cancer market , has witnessed stable growth since 2021 owing to increased competition.

Quantitatively mCRPC pipeline seems to be quite strong, however with recent failures/terminations of several trials of certain therapies in the past year, we have mentioned the most promising ones, which include ESSA Pharma's EPI-7386, Macrogenics, and Daiichi's anti-B7-H3 Antibody Drug Conjugates, MGC-018 and DS-7300 respectively, Arvinas, AR-targeted PROTAC protein degrader, and Point Biopharma's Radioligand therapy. Except for Point Biopharma's therapy, none of these potential players have initiated a Phase III trial, even though Arvinas is planning to opt for an accelerated approval based on its Phase II data readout.

The landscape of mHSPC has evolved tremendously in the past decades. The treatment paradigm has shifted from androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) alone to doublet combinations comprising ADT with docetaxel or an androgen receptor inhibitor, and now triplet therapy involving all three classes of agents.

Apart from XTANDI, ZYTIGA, and ERLEADA in the mCSPC market, Bayer's NUBEQA is another rising contender with a strong uptake in a short period. Bayer is further strategizing to increase the prescription by volume for NUBEQA by label expansion in patients who are not eligible for chemotherapy in the ARANOTE Phase III trial.



PARP inhibitors such as AKEEGA and TALZENNA are also currently being evaluated in the mHSPC space alone and with ARIs. Novartis' radioligand therapy, PLUVICTO approved in 2022, has generated an unexpected revenue from the third-line mCRPC setting, further plans to expand in an earlier line in mCRPC by 2024 in the United States . The approval of PLUVICTO has also marked a crucial advancement in treating progressive mCRPC, offering improved survival rates for those with limited treatment options. The drug had an exceptionally robust initial market performance, garnering a stronger-than-expected uptake in the US. The drug is currently being studied in the Phase III PSMAddition study to see if that triplet combination is better than ADT and an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor alone in patients with mHSPC.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major metastatic prostate cancer

market share @ Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Report

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Overview

Prostate cancer, a form of malignancy specific to the prostate gland within the male reproductive system, can advance to a metastatic stage, spreading from the prostate to other areas of the body. This advanced stage is often referred to as metastatic or advanced prostate cancer, commonly extending to lymph nodes or bones. Prostate cancer symptoms can differ widely among individuals. Although some men might not experience any symptoms, typical signs may include the presence of blood in the urine or semen, painful ejaculation, discomfort or a burning sensation during urination, and various other related symptoms. The primary diagnostic method involves prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing, which detects elevated PSA levels in individuals affected by prostate cancer or other prostate-related conditions. Screening processes may also include a digital rectal exam to identify any notable prostate tumors, alongside additional methods such as prostate ultrasound and MRI scans. However, a conclusive diagnosis typically necessitates a transrectal ultrasound-guided (TRUS) prostate tissue biopsy.

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight analysis, the United States had the highest number of diagnosed prostate cancer cases in 2022, with approximately 2.9 million reported cases.

In 2022, total cases of metastatic CSPC/HSPC and metastatic CRPC were around 100K and 120K , respectively, in the 7MM. These cases are expected to increase by 2032.

The metastatic prostate cancer market report

proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalent Cases of Prostate Cancer

Total Diagnosed Cases of Prostate Cancer

Age-Specific Cases of Prostate Cancer

Total Diagnosed Cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages

Total Metastatic Cases of Prostate Cancer

Total Treated Cases of mCRPC Total Treated Cases of mCSPC

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Treatment Market



Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) is a stage of prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body, such as lymph nodes or bones, and no longer responds to treatment that lowers testosterone. Despite currently approved therapeutics, mCRPC remains a terminal diagnosis with an aggressive disease course. ADT is a stalwart therapy for the initial treatment of metastatic disease. Unfortunately, most men in this situation will go on to develop mCRPC and require secondary systemic therapy. This disease state can be very challenging to treat.

Docetaxel was the only agent available for the treatment of mCRPC until 2010 , which showed an increase in overall survival compared with the standard of care. It was approved in 2004 for mCRPC with prednisone. Patients failed to first-line docetaxel for many years, and no standard treatment option was approved. However, in the last few years, several drugs such as JEVTANA, ZYTIGA, XTANDI, LYNPARZA, TALZENNA, AKEEGA, and others have received regulatory approval for mCRPC in the United States .

Most recently, PARP inhibitors have shown tremendous development in this area with AKEEGA (Janssen), followed by TALZENNA (Pfizer/Astellas Pharma) and LYNPARZA in combination (AstraZeneca/Merck) getting approved in mCRPC in 2023.

The approval of PLUVICTO has also marked a crucial advancement in treating progressive mCRPC , offering improved survival rates for those with limited treatment options. The drug had an exceptionally robust initial market performance, garnering a stronger-than-expected uptake in the US .

Quantitatively, the mCRPC pipeline seems to be quite strong. ADCs such as MGC018 and DS-7300 have both displayed encouraging results in clinical trials involving patients with mCRPC. However, except for Point Biopharma's therapy, none of these potential players have initiated a Phase III trial, even though Arvinas plans to opt for an accelerated approval based on its Phase II data readout.

Metastatic Castrate-Sensitive Prostate Cancer (mCSPC) is an advanced form of cancer in which cancer cells have spread from the prostate to other body areas. However, the patient is still sensitive to androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) (some mCSPC patients have never had ADT, while others may have had ADT but have recovered testicular function).

The backbone of all treatments in mCSPC is androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) with medications that suppress the level of testosterone in the body because testosterone is the fuel for prostate cancer and gives the signals to grow and spread. Studies over the last decade have demonstrated that intensification of androgen deprivation with different treatment modalities correlates with prolongation of survival. The options for intensification include docetaxel chemotherapy , different androgen receptor-targeted agents , including abiraterone acetate , apalutamide , and enzalutamide , and radiation to the prostate . Most recently, the treatment paradigm for mHSPC shifted to triplet therapy, NUBEQA combined with ADT and chemotherapy . According to the findings presented at the ASCO GU 2023, the regimen should be considered the new standard of care for this patient population.

To know more about metastatic prostate cancer treatment guidelines, visit @ Metastatic Prostate Cancer Management



Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies



Capivasertib (AZD 5363): AstraZeneca

Bavdegalutamide (ARV-110): Arvinas

MVI-816 (pTVG-HP): Madison Vaccines

PT-112: Phosplatin Therapeutics

HC-1119: Hinova Pharmaceuticals

OPDIVO (nivolumab): Bristol Myers Squibb

KEYTRUDA (Pembrolizumab/MK-3475): Merck

MGC018 (vobramitamab duocarmazine): MacroGenics

DS-7300: Daiichi Sankyo

Ceralasertib: AstraZeneca

Ladiratuzumab vedotin: Seagen/Merck

BMS-986218: Bristol-Myers Squibb

TAS-115: Taiho Pharmaceutical

ModraDoc006/r: Modra Pharmaceuticals

Vudalimab: Xencor

(Lu-177) - PNT2002: Point Biopharma

LNTH-1095 (MIP-1095): Lantheus Holdings

ZEN-3694: Zenith Epigenetics

EPI-7386: Essa Pharma

177Lu-DOTA-rosopatamab: Telix Pharmaceuticals

Proxalutamide: Kintor Pharmaceutical

Masitinib: AB Science

VERZENIO (Abemaciclib/LY2835219): Eli Lilly and Company CABOMETYX (cabozantinib): Exelixis

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for metastatic prostate cancer @ Drugs for

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Treatment



Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the metastatic prostate cancer are expected to change in the coming years. Before 2010, docetaxel was the primary therapeutic option for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), demonstrating improved overall survival compared to the established standard of care. Its approval in 2004, alongside prednisone, marked a milestone in mCRPC treatment . Following initial docetaxel therapy failure, patients faced a dearth of approved second-line treatments for numerous years. However, recent years have witnessed regulatory approvals of multiple drugs in the United States for mCRPC, transforming the treatment landscape.



Notably, medications such as JEVTANA, ZYTIGA, XTANDI, LYNPARZA, TALZENNA, AKEEGA , and several others have gained approval. Of late, significant advancements have emerged in the realm of mCRPC, particularly with PARP inhibitors. AKEEGA from Janssen, TALZENNA jointly developed by Pfizer and Astellas Pharma , and the combination of LYNPARZA by AstraZeneca and Merck garnered approval in 2023, showcasing remarkable progress in this domain. PLUVICTO's approval is a significant leap forward in the management of progressive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, bringing improved survival rates to patients with limited treatment alternatives. The drug witnessed an exceptional and robust initial performance in the US market, exceeding expectations.

In numerical terms, the pipeline for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer appears robust. Antibody-drug conjugates like MGC018 and DS-7300 have demonstrated promising outcomes in clinical trials among mCRPC patients. Nevertheless, except for Point Biopharma's treatment , the majority of these prospective treatments have yet to commence a Phase III trial. Despite this, Arvinas intends to pursue an expedited approval pathway leveraging its Phase II data for regulatory approval.