GRITS And GREENS Powered By GMEN And Wells Fargo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) is pleased to announce the launch of GRITS and GREENS , GMEN Rural Information Technology Services (GRITS) and GMEN Rural Enterprises and Entrepreneurs Network Services (GREENS) through our partnership with Wells Fargo.



GRITS and GREENS will provide training and technical assistance for micro and underserved entrepreneurs in rural communities as well as establish retail businesses in growth industries, creating cooperatives, explore employee-owned enterprises, and growth industries including – farming, food and tourism.



GRITS will provide virtual information technology trainings to communities across the state of Georgia, and GREENS will give in-person financial literacy workshops, entrepreneurship training, coaching and technical assistance to 100 rural business owners in cities such as - Athens, Albany, Valdosta, Columbus, Savannah and Macon.



“Wells Fargo is proud to support the Georgia Micro Enterprise Network and their work with underserved entrepreneurs and small businesses in rural areas of our state,” said Kristina Christy, Senior Community Impact & Sustainability Specialist for Wells Fargo.“As the Bank of Doing, Wells Fargo takes action to put people and communities first. Doing goes far beyond the investments we make. It is the sum of the impact we have when we work together to tackle societal challenges.”



This initiative is intended to bring economic development, job creation, public health, streetscapes, public art, environmental clean-up, and historic preservation to our rural communities.



ABOUT GMEN

Georgia Micro Enterprise Network, also known as GMEN - is a non-profit industry association, founded in 1997 whose mission is to be a catalyst for economic development in Georgia and the Southeast. Through its network of business development training and lending organizations, GMEN serves as a resource to support and fund viable micro-businesses in an effort to create new jobs and business opportunities in Georgia. For the past 26 years, GMEN has partnered with the Small Business Administration (SBA), GoDaddy, IBM, Verizon and many other major corporations and organizations to assist underserved communities, businesses and organizations.



ABOUT WELLS FARGO

Wells Fargo & Company, founded in 1852 is an American multinational financial services company that operates in 35 countries and serves over 70 million customers worldwide. The firm's primary subsidiary is Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., a national bank that has over 8,050 branches and 13,000 automated teller machines as well as 2,000 stand-alone mortgage branches. Wells Fargo is the second largest retail mortgage originator in the United States, originating one out of every four home loans, and services 1.8 trillion in home mortgages, one of the largest servicing portfolios in the United States. Wells Fargo is ranked 47th on the Fortune 500 list of the largest companies in the US.



