EPI Academy Courses Accredited By CFP And NASBA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Accreditation recognizes EPI courses for accountants, financial planners and attorneys

- Scott Snider, President, Exit Planning InstituteCLEVELAND, OH, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Exit Planning Institute (EPI) announced that several of its continuing education courses now have joint accreditation from both the CFP Board Center for Financial Planning and the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA). This allows EPI members to leverage the courses for EPI's Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®) credential, while also meeting certification requirements for a CFP or NASBA. The courses are also available to other professionals-such as financial planners, accountants and attorneys-who need to complete CEU credits for CFP or NASBA.“We're proud to partner with leading trade organizations like CFP and NASBA to provide robust training for their members,” says Scott Snider, President of Exit Planning Institute.“EPI wants to ensure we make our education available to as many professionals as possible as business owners typically rely on a team of trusted advisors to guide their future and eventual exit from a company.”EPI Courses Approved by CFP and NASBAThe newly approved EPI courses that may be taken for CFP or NASBA credit include: Basics of Value Acceleration, The Triggering Event Workshop: Determining Enterprise Value, Team Building, Making Referrals Predictable, Tap Into Your Quiet Confidence and Unlock Engagement Potential, Business Valuation Through the Value Acceleration Methodology, Empowering Conversations with Business Owners, Sell Your Business on Your Terms, Accelerate Your Exit Planning Practice, and Implementing Value Acceleration as a Financial Advisor.EPI Provides Flexible Learning Option for Busy ProfessionalsEPI Academy offers continued professional development in a convenient way that allows business advisors to advance their own practice by completing courses at their own pace online. The platform enables advisors to easily find the content and education they are looking for and build ongoing professional development plans. Each course is rich with practical techniques, case studies, and real-world scenarios, ensuring immediate applicability.Visit the EPI Academy to learn more about their course offerings, which expand throughout the year.About EPIThe Exit Planning Institute® was founded in 2005, and the Certified Exit Planning Advisor® (CEPA)credentialing program was launched in 2007. The CEPA® credential relates to the technical skills of advisors who work with business owners. EPI is committed to providing the best exit planning content in the industry, ongoing practice support for advisors, and connectivity to business owners. CEPA is the fastest-growing and most widely accepted exit planning credential in the world.

