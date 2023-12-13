TOWN & COUNTRY VILLAGE IN PALO ALTO WELCOMES FOUR EXCITING NEW STORES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Town & Country Village is located in Palo Alto, CA

The elegant interior of Serena & Lily at Town & Country Village

The exterior of women's clothing store, Marigold Row at Town & Country Village.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Town & Country Village , the premier shopping destination in Palo Alto, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of four new stores, just in time for the holiday season. The addition of these diverse and exciting stores underscores the center's commitment to providing a curated shopping experience, making it the ideal destination for discerning shoppers seeking thoughtful and distinctive gifts for their loved ones.“We're excited to introduce rockflowerpaper, Marigold Row, Serena & Lily, and Topo Designs to our community," says Brian Bokman, Retail Broker for Town & Country Village. "These additions, each with their unique flair, reinforce our commitment to a diverse and quality shopping experience, especially as we welcome in the holidays."Serena & Lily's recent addition to Town & Country Village brings their elegant touch to Palo Alto. Celebrated for their optimistic and unique approach to interior design, the brand showcases a collection of heirloom-quality furniture, bedding, and home accessories, all thoughtfully arranged in their 3,200 square foot Design Shop. Currently adorned with seasonal decorations and home-like vignettes, the store offers not just products but inspiration for shoppers looking to celebrate and decorate their well-loved homes for the holidays. Serena & Lily stands out as a beacon of inspiration and style, with a special selection of last-minute gift items, great for adding a touch of luxury to any holiday celebration.rockflowerpaper is a female-owned store inspired by owner Katie's travels overseas. Offering a vast array of holiday merchandise, including trays, placemats, felt ornaments, dish towels, coasters, and more - all adorned with festive designs - rockflowerpaper is set to be the ultimate destination for holiday enthusiasts. What sets them apart is their commitment to eco-friendly products, a focus they have had since 2016. To date, $250,000 has been donated to the Ocean Conservancy. This will be their second store, and they specifically chose Town & Country Village for its excellent location, like-minded merchants, and a loyal clientele.Marigold Row, a standout in the world of wholesale and retail, brings its collection of handcrafted women's clothing to Town & Country Village. Specializing in natural fabrics like linen, cotton, silk, and wool, their range showcases traditional Indian handcrafting techniques combined with Western styling, perfect for the discerning holiday shopper. The collections combine timeless designs with the finest textiles and can be classified as 'contemporary classics'. During the festive season, Marigold Row becomes a treasure trove of luxurious scarves in silk and cashmere, ideal for gifting, and offers an array of one-of-a-kind clothing, such as jackets and dresses, sought after for holiday events and parties.Topo Designs, a Colorado-based outdoor brand, brings its ethos of seamless integration of the outdoors into everyday life to Town & Country Village. Catering to the adventurous and active Palo Alto community, Topo Designs offers a range of sustainable, durable apparel, packs, bags, and accessories - ideal for holiday gifting. Their products, celebrated for their versatility, functionality, and style, include best-selling packs and bags that are great for both urban explorers and outdoor enthusiasts. Topo Designs embodies the adventurous spirit of Palo Alto, offering stylish, durable gear for all explorers.Town & Country Village stands at the forefront of a retail resurgence, offering an experiential shopping environment that aligns with the growing preference for in-person shopping experiences. With the National Retail Federation forecasting a 6% to 8% growth in retail sales in 2023, predominantly in physical stores, Town & Country Village is perfectly positioned to meet this demand. The diverse array of new and established stores, each with their own distinctive offerings and many with holiday-themed products, caters to the desires of customers seeking quality, sustainability, and a personal touch in their holiday shopping.Town & Country invites you to immerse yourself in the festive spirit and discover the perfect gifts at Town & Country Village – a destination for a memorable holiday shopping experience in Palo Alto.Photos available here.About Town & Country Village: For 70 years, Town & Country Village has served Palo Alto and the surrounding Silicon Valley area with a distinctive mix of quality shopping; fine dining; and health, wellness, and beauty services. Notable for its ranch-style architecture and landscaped patios, Town & Country Village is recognized as one of the region's most popular entertainment and lifestyle destinations. To learn more, visit tandcvillage and follow on Facebook and Instagram.###

