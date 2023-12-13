Good Greek Announces Immediate Expansion Into Southwest Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Spero Georgedakis, Founder and CEO of Good Greek Total Relocation SystemsFORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, Florida's Most Referred Moving Company and the World's First and Only Total Relocation Company, is thrilled to announce a major expansion into Southwest Florida. Effective immediately, Good Greek is broadening its local relocation and moving service area to include Naples , Fort Myers, Sarasota and all the surrounding communities.Cementing its commitment to Southwest Florida, Good Greek is also proud to unveil a brand-new partnership with JetBlue Park at Fenway South, the Spring Training home of the Boston Red Sox. The iconic Ballpark in Fort Myers is also home field for the Florida Complex League Red Sox, a key player in rookie-level minor league baseball. JetBlue Park is also a host venue for the annual adult amateur baseball Roy Hobbs World Series and serves as a center of community events across Fort Myers and the surrounding areas.The decision to expand into Southwest Florida aligns with the region's dynamic growth. Yet, for Good Greek, this move goes beyond business strategy – it's a heartfelt commitment to the region. It signifies an opportunity to bring unparalleled service and care to the moving experience for residents and businesses in these areas."Southwest Florida resonates deeply with us at Good Greek. Many of our team members have family that call it home, and our involvement in post-Hurricane Ian relief efforts alongside partners like the Red Cross, and Law Enforcement agencies across the state, have been incredibly meaningful," said Spero Georgedakis, Founder of Good Greek Moving & Storage and Good Greek Relocation Systems. "Our expansion here is a pledge to serve and support these communities."Good Greek's move into Southwest Florida comes just months after an expansion into Orlando and Central Florida that also included the opening of a new hub that quadrupled the capacity of its Tampa operation.###About Good Greek Moving & Storage:Good Greek is the World's First and Only Total Relocation Company. Good Greek offers Realty Services, Lending Services, Insurance & Title Services, Junk & Debris Removal, Auto Transport, and of course, Moving and Storage. For over 25 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided game changing services in South Florida. Credited with revolutionizing the perception of the industry, Spero and his team promise to provide the“Best Move Ever” - putting respect for the client and customer service first. Headquartered in South Florida with locations throughout the state, Good Greek is the Official Movers of the Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Orlando Magic, Orlando Solar Bears, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Inter Miami CF, University of Miami Hurricanes, Florida International University Golden Panthers, Florida Atlantic University Owls, and The University of Florida Gators.

