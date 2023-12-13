Duke Energy Invests $350,000 To Support Future Energy Workforce

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Funds awarded to 11 community college programs across North Carolina Grants support

lineworker training, education programs

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation today announces $350,000 to support 11 community college programs across the state working to create a pipeline of skilled lineworkers that will help meet the energy industry's future workforce needs. With this additional funding, the Foundation has awarded more than $6.7 million over the past five years in support of workforce development programs with a focus on the energy sector.

The lineworker training program funds will be primarily used by grantees for diversity recruitment, instructor stipends, equipment, materials and program marketing. One of the community college grantees, Forsyth Technical Community College Foundation received $35,000 in funds.

"We are profoundly grateful to Duke Energy for their continued and generous support of our Electrical Lineworker Program. As we approach the graduation of our 62nd class of lineworkers, this support is not just a contribution, it's a commitment to the future of our students and the energy sector," said Dr. Janet N. Spriggs, President, Forsyth Tech. "This grant reinforces our shared vision of empowering lives through education and training; together, we are lighting the way for the next generation of skilled professionals who will keep our communities connected and energized."



As Duke Energy executes its clean energy transition, the need for a skilled workforce is rapidly growing. Lineworkers play an integral role in a more efficient, more reliable digital grid. The company's investment into lineworker training programs and coordination with community colleges will result in a more diverse talent pipeline for the utility industry.

"Given North Carolina's tremendous growth, lineworkers are essential to strengthening our infrastructure and allowing our communities to thrive," said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy's North Carolina president. "These grants are one way we can create access to workforce development opportunities across the state, helping ensure our workforce diversity reflects the communities we serve, live and work in."

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts, and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information can be found at duke-energy/foundation .

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.



