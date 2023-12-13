               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Report Of Transactions Of Shares And Related Securities Of Bavarian Nordic By Persons Holding Managerial Responsibilities And/Or Persons/Companies Closely Associated With Such


12/13/2023 4:48:10 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COPENHAGEN, Denmark, December 13, 2023 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the company's shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Paul Chaplin
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Warrants
DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Grant
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0.00 57,836
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

57,836
DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Paul Chaplin
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Grant
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0.00 22,073
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

22,073
DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Henrik Juuel
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Warrants
DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Grant
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0.00 26,085
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

26,085
DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Henrik Juuel
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Grant
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0.00 9,955
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

9,955
DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Jean-Christophe May
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Warrants
DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Grant
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0.00 21.290
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

21.290
DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Jean-Christophe May
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Grant
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0.00 8,125
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

8,125
DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Laurence De Moerlooze
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Warrants
DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Grant
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0.00 20,464
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

20,464
DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Laurence De Moerlooze
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Grant
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0.00 7,810
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

7,810
DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Anu Helena Kerns
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 Executive Vice President People & Organization of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Warrants
DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Grant
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0.00 15,391
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

15,391
DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Anu Helena Kerns
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 Executive Vice President People & Organization of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Grant
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0.00 5,874
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

5,874
DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Russell Thirsk
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Warrants
DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Grant
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0.00 20,346
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

20,346
DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Russell Thirsk
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Grant
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0.00 7,765
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

7,765
DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccine company with a mission to protect and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox and mpox vaccines, supplied to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a strong portfolio of vaccines for travelers and endemic diseases. For more information visit .

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, ... , Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 40 / 2023

Attachment

  • 2023-40-en

MENAFN13122023004107003653ID1107592022

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search