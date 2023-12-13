1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Russell Thirsk

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S

b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Restricted Stock Units

DK0015998017

b) Nature of the transaction Grant

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

DKK 0.00 7,765

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

7,765

DKK 0.00

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13