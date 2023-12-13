Certara Acquires Applied Biomath Expanding Its Biosimulation Portfolio To Industrialize New Capabilities For Optimal Dosing For Novel Therapies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Combined organization establishes the life sciences industry's largest quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP) center of excellence contributing to faster and more effective medicine development.

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT) today announced it has acquired Applied BioMath, an industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development support to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development (R&D). Together, Certara and Applied BioMath are the life sciences industry's largest team of experts in quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP), a method of biosimulation used across the development lifecycle to predict endpoints, biomarkers and the most effective dosing regimen.



Nine out of ten new therapies that enter the clinic do not achieve regulatory approval or commercialization primarily due to lack of efficacy or unmanageable toxicity. The popularity and prevalence of the QSP methodology has grown in recent years as a strategy to de-risk drug development. QSP combines computational modeling and experimental data to examine the relationships between a drug, the biological system, and the disease process. The resulting insights help scientists answer critical questions about novel therapies required for development progression including which patient populations are most likely to respond.

“Together, Applied BioMath and Certara have the scientific and computational expertise to industrialize QSP biosimulation methods,” said William F. Feehery, CEO of Certara.“Our respective QSP businesses are complementary with regards to clients, geographic location, indications and expertise. Additionally, Certara's existing biosimulation and AI portfolios serve as accelerators for the combined team making QSP more widely available and accessible across the industry.”

“Certara's track record of success increasing the adoption and scope of biosimulation solutions in life sciences is the ideal complement to our decade of QSP modeling experience and our proprietary QSP platform,“ said John Burke, Applied BioMath's CoFounder, President and CEO.“The opportunity to establish the largest team of interdisciplinarian QSP scientists is exciting for the Applied BioMath team as it helps us achieve our mission of revolutionizing drug invention faster.”

The newly formed QSP center of excellence further supports drug developers in the following ways.



Increased Scale - Together both teams will be industrializing QSP for more types of development to enable a more efficient and insightful drug development process.

Seamless Biosimulation Across Development: With numerous synergies between QSP and other types of biosimulation, the combined portfolio enhances decision-making at every stage, from preclinical research to later phase development. Biology-Focused Drug Development: As drug development becomes more biology-focused, the combined team will build more reusable models to optimize novel and combination therapies for groundbreaking results.



About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software, technology and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,300 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 70 countries. Learn more at certara.

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath applies biosimulation, including quantitative systems pharmacology, PKPD, bioinformatics, machine learning, clinical pharmacology, and software solutions to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through all phases of clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their therapeutic, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic to increase likelihood of clinical concept and proof of mechanism and decrease late stage attrition rates. For more information about Applied BioMath visit .

