Generations On Line Hits 300,000 Users

- Tobey Dichter, Founder & CEOUNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Generations on Line , a national pioneer of digital literacy for older adults, announced today that it has surpassed the goal of serving more than 300,000 older adults to learn to use the Internet, nationwide, and in some English-speaking countries.“The impact has been broad and deep,” says Tobey Dichter, Founder and CEO.“The Digital Equity Act of 2021 (included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act) helping to get everyone online, validates our mission and the necessity“ to ensure that all individuals in the United States have access to, and the use of, affordable information and communication technologies;” in other words, that being connected is no longer a luxury – it is a necessity.The nonprofit company has produced basic on-screen step-by-step tutorials that guide a novice through instructions and practice simulations to simplify the internet for seniors and cross the barrier of using a smartphone or tablet, through interactive, learner based, self-paced training with familiar icons, simple large type words, and just a few instructions on each screen.Allowing an older person, intimidated and unfamiliar with technology, to master the basics in just 45 minutes allows them to move on to GoL's other tutorials for life skills: finding a job online, using telehealth, registering for vaccinations and boosters, reading newspapers online, participating in Zoom or Skype or Face Time, watching YouTube videos, acquiring apps, texting and emailing, searching, and safety. Techo-timid older individuals also profit from these life skills tutorials.All this is free to institutions (including optional help in starting a free Sip & Swipe Café) and to individuals in English speaking countries on any platform, Ms. Dichter said.As proved in external and internal surveys, 99% would recommend this to a friend. And 87 % master the skills.“The best learning is hands-on learning, with a coach just there to troubleshoot and motivate.” A coach's guide is provided to volunteers, caregivers, and families.Generations on Line was established in 1999, based in Philadelphia, serving those 65 to past 100 in all 50 states, Canada, UK, and Australia. Winner of numerous awards, including 2022 Benton Foundation National Digital Equity Champion.Many of the free tutorials can be accessed through golhelp. Easy Tablet Help for seniors App on Apple, Google and Amazon. No charge for any of its programs, Generations on Line is grant funded. More information at

