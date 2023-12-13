Mass Insight Announces Dr. J. Keith Motley As Keynote Speaker For Partners In Excellence 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The event celebrates award-winning teachers, school and district leaders, and community members who have made an impact on student opportunity and success.

- Gary EveeBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mass Insight Education & Research (Mi) is excited to announce that Dr. J. Keith Motley will give the keynote speech at their 12th annual Partners In Excellence awards ceremony, which will be held at Bentley University in Waltham in April 2024.Each year, the event honors Advanced Placement (AP) STEM and English teachers from across the Commonwealth for their significant impact in increasing academic opportunities for underserved students as measured by the success of their students. In addition to celebrating outstanding teachers, four awards are presented to teachers, community members, and partner organizations for their efforts to create more opportunities for student achievement.Dr. J. Keith Motley is a highly respected fixture of education in New England. He has held several positions at the University of Massachusetts Boston over the years, including serving for ten years as the university's first African American Chancellor, during which time he highlighted academic excellence, access, and inclusion among key mission related goals. Five years in a row, Dr. Motley was named to the Boston Business Journal's“Power 50” list of Boston-area influencers. In 2016 and in 2023, he was named to the“Get Konnected! 100” list of Boston's 100 Most Influential People of Color.“Having known Dr. Motley for many years, we are very fortunate to have such a strong force for educational excellence and equity involved in our Partners In Excellence awards program as our keynote speaker,” said Gary Evee, CEO of Evee Security Consulting Group and Board Chair of Mass Insight.“We look forward to hearing Keith's inspiring remarks in April.”“I am honored to partner with Mass Insight to celebrate those individuals who are using their excellence as teachers, school leaders, and community members to pave a pathway to the future for underserved students' college and career success,” said Dr. Motley.“Mass insight is leading the charge to close the opportunity gap through recognizing the impact that successful exposure and completion of Advanced Placement will have on these students and our commonwealth.”Mi is currently offering sponsorship packages for the 2024 Partners In Excellence awards at a variety of levels. More information is available at .About Mass Insight Education & Research:Founded in Boston in 1997, Mass Insight Education & Research (Mi) partners with states, districts, schools, and communities to implement customized strategies and build capacity to advance equity and opportunity in K-12 education, so that all students, and particularly those who have been systemically marginalized, are prepared to achieve their academic and personal potential.

