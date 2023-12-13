Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports November 2023 Operating Data

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported selected monthly operating data for November 2023:



Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFA) at the end of November were 23.3 million, up approximately 20 thousand from October 2023(1).



Assets Under Custody (AUC) at the end of November were $94.4 billion, up 12% from October 2023. Net Deposits were $1.4 billion in November, translating to a 20% annualized growth rate relative to October 2023 AUC. Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $16.4 billion, translating to an annual growth rate of 23% relative to November 2022 AUC.



Trading Volumes in November were roughly in line with October 2023 for equities and options, and were higher for crypto. Equity Notional Trading Volumes were $52.9 billion (up 4%). Options Contracts Traded were 95.3 million (down 1%). Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $4.0 billion (up 74%).



Margin Balances at the end of November were $3.4 billion, down 3% from October 2023.

Total Cash Sweep Balances at the end of November were $15.2 billion, up $1.3 billion (9%) from the end of October 2023.



November

2023 October

2023 M/M

Change November

2022 Y/Y

Change (M - in millions, B - in billions) User Growth (M) Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFA) 23.3 23.3 - 23.0 1% Assets Under Custody (AUC) ($B) Total AUC $94.4 $84.6 12% $70.2 34% Net Deposits $1.4 $1.0 NM $1.7 NM Trading Trading Days (Equities and Options) 21 22 (5%) 21 - Total Trading Volumes Equity ($B) $52.9 $50.8 4% $44.7 18% Options Contracts (M) 95.3 96.6 (1%) 81.8 17% Crypto ($B) $4.0 $2.3 74% $5.7 (30%) Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) (M) Equity 1.4 1.4 - 1.3 8% Options 0.6 0.6 - 0.6 - Crypto 0.2 0.2 - 0.3 (33%) Customer Margin and Cash Sweep Balances ($B) Margin Book $3.4 $3.5 (3%) $3.5 (3%) Total Cash Sweep $15.2 $13.9 9% $5.0 204% Gold Cash Sweep $14.5 $13.2 10% $3.9 272% Non-Gold Cash Sweep $0.7 $0.7 - $1.1 (36%)

(1) Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFAs) only includes unique customers and does not reflect existing customers opening multiple accounts.

For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood's full monthly metrics release, which is available on .

The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood's estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood's quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), might vary from the information in this release.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets is on a mission to democratize finance for all. With Robinhood, people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto, LLC, spend, save, and earn rewards through Robinhood Money, LLC, and learn about investing through easy-to-understand educational content.

Robinhood uses the“Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at ) and its Newsroom (accessible at ) as means of disclosing information to the public for purposes of the SEC's Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

"Robinhood" and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Relations

...

Media

...