New York State Electronics Recycling: Many Facilities Available For Recycling Unwanted Electronics

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Each year, millions of people give or receive new electronics as gifts to replace older models. And that means consumers have to dispose of their used devices.Discarding TVs, computer monitors, and other electronic devices in household garbage is illegal in New York. There are many opportunities across the state to recycle these devices.Recycling is an important step in conserving resources and contributes to advancing the circular economy in the state. Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) offers hundreds of electronics collection sites in the state of New York, making it easy for consumers to recycle.A list of RLG's New York collection sites is available on the Reverse Logistics Group website .The free collection sites are open to households, as well as small non-profits, businesses, and schools.Commonly recyclable electronic devices include:.Desktop and laptop computers.Tablets.E-readers.Small-scale servers.Portable digital music players that are battery powered.Computer monitors.Mice.Keyboards.Computer speakers.Desktop printers.Televisions.VCRs, DVD players, DVRs.Signal converter boxes.Cable and satellite receivers.Gaming consoles.Mobile phonesRLG is dedicated to helping meet the demand for electronics recycling by making it easier to access qualified recycling facilities that can properly handle e-waste. As a global compliance services provider, RLG also supports producers (brands and manufacturers) with compliance activities surrounding packaging, batteries, and more.

