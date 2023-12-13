Bestselling Book Redefines Trauma And The Journey To Self-Love

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lavender is a Boring Color by Kevin Courtney Black

The Amazon bestselling poetry book, Lavender is a Boring Color, by actor Kevin Courtney Black, became the #1 New Release on Amazon within its first 24 hours.

- Natalie Rotman, JournalistLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- New Poetry Book by author newcomer and actor Kevin Courtney Black offers insight on self-love and redefines what care means to the individual.The Amazon Bestseller, Lavender is a Boring Color by Kevin Courtney Black, became the #1 New Release on Amazon within 24 hours of its release and peaked at #3 on the bestsellers' list for Black & African American Poetry. The book follows a collection of poetry woven together through the vivid experiences of the author, as he depicts his early adulthood struggles with debilitating depression, anxiety, heartbreak, self-doubt, and his journey of self-love.The author wrote this book“longing for better days when life felt blissful and fragrant as if it were lavishly engulfed by the fiery sweet nectar of lavender”. Divided into three sections, Lavender Is A Boring Color takes the reader through the turbulence of life-questioning thoughts and reflective healing.Words from the people:“Kevin is a remarkable talent whose poetic art is layered with reflection and depth.” - Natalie Rotman, Journalist.“The flow of poems from start to finished were perfectly placed, your words depicted so many emotions, I felt your words, and emotions throughout the entire book. The visuals were so simple yet so detail oriented. This was written with so much passion.” - Amazon Review“Strong, personal, powerful. Straight from the heart and hits the feelings.” - Squid ReviewsThe 224-page turner, Lavender is a Boring Color, is available as a paperback on Amazon, Barnes & Noble , and Walmart with the ebook exclusively through Amazon Kindle.Preview Lavender is a Boring Color by Kevin Courtney Black for free below:

