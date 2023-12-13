Ocular Therapeutix™ Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Common Stock

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular TherapeutixTM, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUL) (the“Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. In addition, the Company is expected to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock offered in the offering. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by the Company. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



Jefferies, BofA Securities and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, to fund the Phase 3 clinical development of AXPAXLI for the treatment of wet AMD, including its ongoing SOL pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial and its planned second Phase 3 clinical trial; to support its other clinical development programs; and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The proposed offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the public offering is expected to be filed with the SEC. Before investing in the offering, interested parties should read the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for the proposed offering and the other documents the Company has filed with the SEC, which are incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for the offering and which provide more complete information about the Company and the offering. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for the offering, if and when filed, will be available on the website of the SEC at Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may also be obtained, when available, by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone: (877) 821-7388, or by email: ...; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by email: ...; or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone: (800) 747-3924, or by email: .... The final terms of the proposed offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology ELUTYXTM. Ocular Therapeutix's first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA®, is an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Ocular Therapeutix's earlier stage development assets include: AXPAXLI (axitinib intravitreal implant), currently in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for wet AMD and a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant), currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, both of which have completed Phase 2 clinical trials.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects for the Company, including the Company's expectations and plans regarding the proposed underwritten public offering, including structure and completion of the proposed offering, the Company's anticipated use of proceeds of the offering, the grant to the underwriters of an option to purchase additional shares, and other statements containing the words“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend”,“goal,”“may”,“might,”“plan,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“potential,”“will,”“would,”“could,”“should,”“continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties related to market conditions, the final terms of the proposed underwritten offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed underwritten public offering, the need for additional financing or other actions and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section contained in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed underwritten public offering and the Company's quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Investors

Ocular Therapeutix

Donald Notman

Chief Financial Officer

...

or

Westwicke, an ICR Company

Chris Brinzey, 339-970-2843

Managing Director

...

Media

ICR Westwicke

Ben Shannon, 443-213-0495

...