Gencor Releases Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Operating income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was $2.7 million compared to $1.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company had net non-operating income of $0.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to net non-operating expense of $(1.8) million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company's income tax expense was $0.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to an income tax benefit of $(1.2) million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was $3.1 million compared to $0.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Net revenue for the year ended September 30, 2023 increased to $105.1 million from $103.5 million for the year ended September 30, 2022. Gross profit margin was 27.6% in fiscal 2023, an increase from 19.9% in fiscal 2022 due to increased parts sales and improved efficiency, absorption and favorable price realization.

Product engineering and development expenses decreased by $0.9 million to $3.5 million for the year ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $4.3 million for the year ended September 30, 2022 due primarily to reduced headcount and improved efficiency. Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased slightly to $12.2 million for the year ended September 30, 2023, compared to $12.1 million for the year ended September 30, 2022. Increased SG&A expenses related to trade shows were offset by reduced professional fees.

The Company had operating income for the year ended September 30, 2023 of $13.4 million compared to $4.2 million for the year ended September 30, 2022. The increase in operating income was due to improved gross profit margins and reduced operating expenses. The Company had net non-operating income of $5.4 million for the year ended September 30, 2023 compared to net non-operating expense of $(5.9) million for the year ended September 30, 2022. Interest income for the year ended September 30, 2023 as compared to the prior year increased due to higher rates earned on fixed income investments coupled with the Company reallocating a majority of its holdings in equities to fixed income in January 2023. Net realized and unrealized gains on marketable securities were $3.2 million for the year ended September 30, 2023 versus net realized and unrealized losses of $(7.0) million for the year ended September 30, 2022. The higher gains in fiscal 2023 were due to a stronger domestic stock market.

The effective income tax rate for fiscal 2023 was 21.9% versus (78.0%) in fiscal 2022.

Net income for the year ended September 30, 2023 was $14.7 million ($1.00 per basic and diluted share) versus a net loss of $(0.4) million ($(0.03) per basic and diluted share) for the year ended September 30, 2022.

At September 30, 2023, the Company had $101.3 million in cash and marketable securities, an increase of $2.4 million over the September 30, 2022 balance of $98.9 million. The Company's working capital was $164.8 million at September 30, 2023 versus $150.1 million at September 30, 2022. The Company has no short-term or long-term debt.

The Company's backlog was $57.8 million at December 1, 2023 compared to $43.2 million at December 1, 2022.

Marc Elliott, Gencor's President, stated,“We kicked-off our fiscal 2024 selling season with very strong demand and sales of our equipment which have remained steady. As a result, our backlog has increased well above historic norms and sales inquiries continue to be elevated, giving confidence that we should continue to benefit from incremental U.S. government infrastructure funding.

Our fourth quarter revenue of $20.9 million was reflective of a moderate decrease from the prior year due to timing of shipments and customer delays unrelated to the Company. Nevertheless, overall total revenues for fiscal 2023 were higher than fiscal 2022 as business remained solid.

Gross profit margin in the fourth quarter and for the fiscal year 2023 also increased significantly due to solid execution in manufacturing, and continued effective cost management efforts. We remain optimistic for the remainder of fiscal 2024 as we continue on our mission of delivering the highest quality products and services to our customers.”

Gencor Industries is a diversified heavy machinery manufacturer for the production of highway construction materials and equipment and environmental control machinery and equipment used in a variety of applications.