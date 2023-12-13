Proteic Biosciences Inc. Announces Name Change To Diagen Ai Inc., The Appointment Of A New CEO, New Website And Update

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Proteic Biosciences Inc. ("Proteic”) founded in 2021 to advance its proprietary AI engine in protein design and drug discovery, announces the completion of its corporate rebrand and name change to DiaGen AI Inc. (“DiaGen” or the“Company”) (the“Name Change”),Appointment of New CEOIn connection with the rebranding, DiaGen has hired former Proteic capital markets advisor, Brian D. Keane as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and Chairman to join its President, Paolo Lobo and the rest of the team to lead the Company's liquidity pathway and artificial intelligence (“AI”) operations optimization. Brian brings almost 30 years of legal and capital markets experience, having worked at multiple law firms and several funds and investment organizations where he has participated in over $3 billion in deal transactions. For the last decade he has specialized in c-suite, director, and capital market advisory roles for Canadian private and public companies and their crossover to USA and globally.“Our team and shareholders are excited to have Brian join us to lead the Company as it enters its next phase, our rebrand to DiaGen AI appropriately showcases our focus as an AI company with the continued mission to making advancements in healthcare through the fusion of protein design, innovation, application, (“DIA”) in addition to generative AI for drug discovery” Stated Paolo Lobo.“I'm very grateful for this opportunity to be part of a team of experienced founders and scientists especially with our newly branded Company and its AI engine 'DIA' (design, innovate apply). Via this platform, we hope to continue to show the successful application of AI in protein design and drug discovery and ideally making a meaningful impact in the future of traditional medicine and healthcare,” said Brian.The Name Change as well as onboarding of Brian D. Keane was approved by the board of directors of the Company in accordance with the Company's governing corporate legislation, the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), and the Company's constating documents.Corporate UpdatesDiaGen AI is pleased to announce multiple milestones and advancements to update its shareholders and the community as we continue to evolve our proprietary AI engine, DIA, to build new proteins and peptides, advance our partnership program with small and medium enterprises in drug discovery, diagnostics, and vaccines to drive revenue and non-dilutive investment, and target strategic acquisitions and search for new talent.New WebsiteWe are proud to announce the launch of our new website: Diagen and our multiple communication channels to help build our community via LinkedIn, X, and Instagram. Please visit for more information and to join our community.New Team MembersAppointment of Chief Operating OfficerIn addition to our president, Paolo Lobo, who brings over a decade of experience in the biotech industry, protein biochemistry and business development, the Company has added Dr. Sara Ibrahim Omar as Chief Operating Officer and head of computation biology. Dr. Sara brings over 12 years' experience working as computational lead having worked on COVID-19 research at the University of Alberta and as a computational research scientist at SinoVeda Canada Inc. She was a former member of the Canadian Society for Chemistry, Cancer Research Institute of Northern Alberta, and Alberta DNA repair consortium. She has over a dozen publications in peer-reviewed journals and has presented in over 20 conferences and seminars.Frontier IP Group PLC. as AdvisorIn early 2022, Frontier IP (LSE: FIPP) joined as a strategic advisor led by CEO Neil Crabb to assist in our corporate AI strategy in the field of drug discovery. Neil has led multiple organisations in the field of intellectual property and Artificial Intelligence including Oxford's Creative Destruction Lab and Frontiers collaboration with Exscientia (Nasdaq:EXAI)Creative Destruction Lab (“CDL”):In summer of 2023, our team, led by Paolo and Dr. Sara successfully graduated from the Creative Destruction Lab. As participants in the computational health cohort in Seattle, Washington, Creative Destruction Lab employed a rigorous 8 month, objectives-based, validation process by a selected group of entrepreneurs, angel investors, economists, and scientists that evaluated DiaGen (formerly known as Proteic Bioscience Inc.). Through various sessions of mentor evaluation and platform testing, our AI engine was evaluated on its progress as well as our teams coachability and our probability of success whereby we successfully graduated amongst dozens of peer reviewed companies.For more information, please visitOrContact us:Brian D. KeaneChairman and CEOEmail: ...Forward-Looking Statement CautionsThis press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to the Company's plans and expectations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. 