Super Purposestm Launches A Career Makeover Campaign

The campaign offers professional one-on-one career coaching, a career pitch video, and an online"How to Get a Job in 12 Weeks!" for the Career Changers course.

SEATTLE, WA, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Super PurposesTM is thrilled to launch a captivating career makeover campaign just in time for the holiday season. The campaign presents an opportunity for three lucky people to receive life-changing career coaching and kickstart a major career makeover. The aim is to help career changers find purpose-filled employment and get the salary they deserve.The opportunity includes a chance to receive life-changing career tools, including 12 one-on-one coaching sessions with career expert Super Julie Braun, a feature article in a widely read digital publication, a premium YouTube video "Telling Your Career Story," a career spotlight reaching over 50,000 social media followers, a press release distributed to more than 200 digital publications, and exclusive access to Super PurposesTM 12-week Online Course For Career Changers. The second and third-place recipients receive one-on-one coaching sessions and access to the 12-week online course.Last year's winner, Mary, is a success story. When reflecting on her career journey, she says, "I stayed in a job ten years too long, and that stemmed from a lack of confidence." Super PurposesTM firmly believes that luck is something you create, not find.Many people have jobs that do not bring satisfaction or align with their true purpose. Super PurposesTM cutting-edge career services help people seeking change."Every individual deserves to discover their purpose and thrive in a career that aligns with their talents and passions," says Founder & CEO Super Julie Braun. "Our services help participants identify their strengths and interests, overcome internal roadblocks, and develop an actionable plan to find a meaningful career path."Career coaching is a high-value investment, but this limited-time promotion offers the company's innovative coaching services. Apply now and discover more at superpurposes for a chance to win!About The CompanySuper PurposesTM helps people get the salary they deserve, regardless of their challenges, by taking the fear and formality out of the career search. They have helped over 17,000 people with their online courses, "How to Get a Job in 12 Weeks!" and coaching services. Check out their two-time award-winning docuseries,“From Ground Zero to Career Superhero!” on YouTube.

