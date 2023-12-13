Ask Arda, Life Coaching Platform, Hosts Emotional Mastery Workshop

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ask Arda, an online Life Coaching platform, offers a 5-week Emotional Mastery Workshop, starting on January 10, 2024.

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ask Arda will offer a 5-week Emotional Mastery Workshop ,“The Hidden Code of Happiness,” starting on January 10, 2024. Ask Arda, an online life coaching platform, was co-founded by Arda Ozdemir, author of“The Art of Becoming Unstuck.”Arda has taught the Emotional Mastery Workshop for the last seven years. This year, the workshop will be 100% virtual, live via Zoom. The virtual format makes the worksop accessible to anyone who is interested in mastering their emotions, regardless of where they are located. By offering the workshop live, Arda is able to provide individual and group coaching to participants through direct personal guidance and attention.Attendees will have the opportunity to learn directly from Arda about his 5-step Power Method and how to apply it to triggers they face on a daily basis. The Method and its step-by-step process has been developed by Arda over the last 15 years through his work with over 4,000 clients. Workshop attendees will learn how to use Arda's 5-step Power Method to transcend their negative emotional reactions with mindful responses to difficult people and challenging situations, ultimately unlocking their highest potential for happiness.“I'm extending a genuine invitation to all who want more balance in their lives;” Arda said,“Come join us for this workshop and experience how our unique 5-step Power Method can help you control your emotional reactions, and rise above difficult people and challenging situations. Those who have attended in the past have come out with new perspectives and insights every time we have met. I'm sure you'll have your own unique 'aha' moments that will enlighten you for the rest of your life.”During this 5-week workshop, participants will have the opportunity to remove the obstacles that prevent them from experiencing happiness and fulfillment in their relationships, careers, and family life. Over the course of the sessions, they will learn tools and techniques to overcome anxiety and worry, manage anger and frustration, process sadness and grief, let go of resentment and regret, and eliminate the feelings of being overwhelmed or inadequate.“The Hidden Code of Happiness” Emotional Mastery Workshop will take place over Zoom on five consecutive Wednesdays, beginning January 10, 2024 from 5 to 6:30 pm Pacific Time. The registration cost is $275 for 5 weeks. There is a 30% discount for those who register before January 1. Please visit emotional-mastery for registration.To learn more about Ask Arda and the life coaching services offered, visit .About Us:Ask Arda, a life coaching platform, was co-founded by Arda Ozdemir, author of the transformative book“The Art of Becoming Unstuck.” A former Silicon Valley finance executive, Arda left the corporate world to pursue his passion: helping individuals and couples discover happiness and live to their highest potential. Over the last 15 years, Arda has helped over 4,000 individuals and couples break free from their negative patterns and enhance their relationships and careers for a life full of joy, fulfillment, and meaning. AskArda expands the reach and message of Arda's philosophy and teachings, making his transformational life coaching system available through his team of certified life coaches in all areas of life, dating, marriage, divorce, career, leadership, parenting and grief.

