FARC Dissidents Pledge To End Kidnappings In Colombia

The Central General Staff (EMC), a dissident faction of the FARC guerrillas, has made a pivotal decision to end the practice of extortion kidnapping.



This commitment is part of the ongoing peace negotiations with the Colombian government , as both parties aim to resolve longstanding conflicts.



The EMC's public decision, jointly signed, marks the first major progress in peace talks since November, when rebels briefly left negotiations.



This development comes in response to various challenges, including the alleged violation of a suspension of military operations in rebel-controlled areas.



President Gustavo Petro's government promised to probe collusion between public force members and illegal groups, prioritizing the needs of imprisoned EMC members.



A new round of negotiations is scheduled to take place in Bogotá from January 9 to January 18, 2024.



The EMC, comprising members who did not agree with the 2016 peace deal, had agreed to a ceasefire with the government earlier in January.







Despite several breaches, this ceasefire continues to hold.



The government delegation, led by Camilo González, is conducting an assessment of the ceasefire period.



The outcome of this assessment, expected after January 15, will determine the future approach to negotiations.



Recent changes in negotiation leadership include the replacement of the EMC's chief negotiator and the appointment of a new High Commissioner for Peace by the government.



President Petro, Colombia's initial leftist leader, aims to end the longstanding armed conflict by engaging in dialogues with rebel groups and armed drug organizations.



In his first year, a rise in kidnappings drew opposition criticism of President Petro's "Total Peace" policy, which curtails police and military actions, impacting public order.

