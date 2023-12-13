UN Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United Nations General Assembly recently passed a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.



On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, the resolution gained significant support with 153 votes in favor, against 10, and 23 abstentions.



This decisive move highlights the international community's deep concern about the catastrophic conditions in Gaza and the suffering of the Palestinian civilians.



The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) emphasized the dire situation.



They reported that humanitarian assistance for over 2.2 million people in Gaza is nearing collapse.



This alarming situation underscores the urgency of the ceasefire and the need for sustained humanitarian efforts.



Each resolution is vital in the General Assembly, which includes 193 member states like Brazil.







However, these resolutions are not legally binding, which has historically limited the UN's impact on global issues.



Despite this, the recent resolution marks a significant stance by the international body.



The resolution differs from a previous text vetoed by the United States in the Security Council.



It includes references to urgent communications from UNRWA's Commissioner-General and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.



Both highlighted the critical need for humanitarian aid and the risk of system collapse in Gaza.



Guterres, invoking Article 99 of the UN Charter, alerted the Security Council to the situation's potential threat to international peace.



His warning emphasized the gravity of the crisis in Gaz .



The resolution's demands are clear: an immediate ceasefire, compliance with international law to protect civilians, and the release of all hostages.



It also calls for ensuring humanitarian access, illustrating a concerted effort to address the crisis.



This move by the UN General Assembly reflects a collective commitment to alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and maintaining international peace and security.

