Dairy Desserts Market 2024 Analysis - Trends, Size, Share | Industry Report, 2031

Global "Dairy Desserts Market" report identifies most important segments(Type and Application) and dynamics, categorizing information to enhance investor comprehension. Dairy Desserts Market Report Revenue by Type ( Ice Cream, Yogurt, Custard, Sherbet, Pudding ), Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Store Based, Non Store Based ).

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Dairy Desserts Market, encompassing its present condition, key players in the industry, emerging trends, and prospects for future growth. It delves deeply into the global market scenario, providing valuable insights into current trends and drivers influencing the Dairy Desserts Market on a global scale. The report also includes statistical data on revenue growth in various regional and country-level markets, as well as an assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed organization analyses for the projected period. Moreover, the Dairy Desserts Market Report explores potential drivers for development and examines the current market share distribution and adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regions up to 2031.

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Dairy Desserts Market Worldwide?



Dean Foods

Dana Dairy

Fonterra

MÃ1⁄4ller

Lactalis

Parmalat S.P.A

FrieslandCampina

General Mills

YiLi

Danone

Nestle GCMMF (AMUL)

The Global Dairy Desserts Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Dairy Desserts Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The Dairy Desserts Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, Dairy Desserts Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Global Dairy Desserts Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Dairy Desserts Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Dairy Desserts market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Dairy Desserts market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

Dairy Desserts Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global Dairy Desserts market size was valued at USD 42412.0 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.37(Percent) during the forecast period, reaching USD 54809.74 million by 2028.

Dairy desserts include a wide range of products which include desserts having milk as a key ingredient in them. The products include ice cream, yogurt, custard, sherbet, pudding, and others.

Growth Drivers

Increasing Disposable Income

With the continuous improvement of global economic level, the improvement of people's living standards and the increase of disposable expenditure, the demand for food and cultural enjoyment is increasing. People are no longer just satisfied with food and clothing. Diversified demand for food has become a positive element in the dairy dessert industry. Dairy desserts, like coffee and music, mean fashion and enjoyment of life.

Launch of New Flavors

The company develops new dairy desserts, and the same product develops desserts with different tastes to satisfy customers with different tastes and sweetness requirements. Provide custom-made desserts can satisfy customers âneeds greatly. Developing new product packaging (personality, beauty) can attract consumers' eyes and buy new products.

Industry Pitfalls and Challenges

Product Seasonality

Dairy desserts are mainly stored in freezers. Dairy desserts products have great seasonal variation. Dairy desserts are mainly sold in summer. The temperature difference between inside and outside is large. Eating desserts can give people a relaxed state. In winter, because of the low outdoor temperature, people prefer to eat warm food, which leads to low sales of dairy desserts.

Health Concern

Dairy desserts contain high levels of lactose, but they must be decomposed into galactose and glucose under the action of lactose acid in the digestive tract before they can be absorbed by the human body. If lactose acid is deficient, it will cause abdominal pain and diarrhea after eating dairy dessert.

Dairy desserts contain a lot of sugar, and the sugar that the human body cannot absorb will be converted into glycogen, glycogen will be stored in the body, just like a reserve energy, eating too much sugar can affect the consumption of fat in the body, resulting in fat accumulation. Fat is a form of energy storage. Thus affecting health.

Company Overview:

Danone is one of the major players operating in the Dairy Desserts market, holding a share of 4.19(Percent) in 2023.

Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light and Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Fonterra

Fonterra, together with its subsidiaries, collects, manufactures, and sells milk and milk-derived products. It operates through Ingredients, Consumer and Foodservice, and China Farms segments.

Segmentation Overview:

Among different product types, Yogurt segment is anticipated to contribute the largest market share in 2028.

Application Overview:

By application, the Off-Trade segment occupied the biggest share from 2018 to 2022.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Dairy Desserts industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Dairy Desserts. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the Dairy Desserts Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes Dairy Desserts Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The Dairy Desserts Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on Dairy Desserts Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts Dairy Desserts Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder Dairy Desserts Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall Dairy Desserts Market.

Ice Cream

Yogurt

Custard

Sherbet Pudding



Store Based Non Store Based

The Global Dairy Desserts Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global Dairy Desserts Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Dairy Desserts Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Dairy Desserts Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the Dairy Desserts market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dairy Desserts

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Dairy Desserts Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Dairy Desserts Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Dairy Desserts Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Dairy Desserts Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Dairy Desserts Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Dairy Desserts Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Dairy Desserts Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Dairy Desserts Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Dairy Desserts Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Dairy Desserts Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Dairy Desserts Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Dairy Desserts Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Dairy Desserts Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Dean Foods

2.1.1 Dean Foods Company Profiles

2.1.2 Dean Foods Dairy Desserts Product and Services

2.1.3 Dean Foods Dairy Desserts Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Dean Foods Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Dana Dairy

2.2.1 Dana Dairy Company Profiles

2.2.2 Dana Dairy Dairy Desserts Product and Services

2.2.3 Dana Dairy Dairy Desserts Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Dana Dairy Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Fonterra

2.3.1 Fonterra Company Profiles

2.3.2 Fonterra Dairy Desserts Product and Services

2.3.3 Fonterra Dairy Desserts Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Fonterra Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 MÃ1⁄4ller

2.4.1 MÃ1⁄4ller Company Profiles

2.4.2 MÃ1⁄4ller Dairy Desserts Product and Services

2.4.3 MÃ1⁄4ller Dairy Desserts Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 MÃ1⁄4ller Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Lactalis

2.5.1 Lactalis Company Profiles

2.5.2 Lactalis Dairy Desserts Product and Services

2.5.3 Lactalis Dairy Desserts Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Lactalis Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Parmalat S.P.A

2.6.1 Parmalat S.P.A Company Profiles

2.6.2 Parmalat S.P.A Dairy Desserts Product and Services

2.6.3 Parmalat S.P.A Dairy Desserts Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Parmalat S.P.A Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 FrieslandCampina

2.7.1 FrieslandCampina Company Profiles

2.7.2 FrieslandCampina Dairy Desserts Product and Services

2.7.3 FrieslandCampina Dairy Desserts Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 FrieslandCampina Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 General Mills

2.8.1 General Mills Company Profiles

2.8.2 General Mills Dairy Desserts Product and Services

2.8.3 General Mills Dairy Desserts Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 General Mills Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 YiLi

2.9.1 YiLi Company Profiles

2.9.2 YiLi Dairy Desserts Product and Services

2.9.3 YiLi Dairy Desserts Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 YiLi Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Danone

2.10.1 Danone Company Profiles

2.10.2 Danone Dairy Desserts Product and Services

2.10.3 Danone Dairy Desserts Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Danone Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 Nestle

2.11.1 Nestle Company Profiles

2.11.2 Nestle Dairy Desserts Product and Services

2.11.3 Nestle Dairy Desserts Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 Nestle Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 GCMMF (AMUL)

2.12.1 GCMMF (AMUL) Company Profiles

2.12.2 GCMMF (AMUL) Dairy Desserts Product and Services

2.12.3 GCMMF (AMUL) Dairy Desserts Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 GCMMF (AMUL) Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Dairy Desserts Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Dairy Desserts Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Dairy Desserts Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Dairy Desserts Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Dairy Desserts Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Dairy Desserts Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Dairy Desserts

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Dairy Desserts

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Dairy Desserts

4.3 Dairy Desserts Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Dairy Desserts Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Dairy Desserts Industry News

5.7.2 Dairy Desserts Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Dairy Desserts Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Dairy Desserts Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Dairy Desserts Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Dairy Desserts Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Dairy Desserts Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Dairy Desserts Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Ice Cream (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Dairy Desserts Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Yogurt (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Dairy Desserts Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Custard (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Global Dairy Desserts Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Sherbet (2018-2023)

6.4.5 Global Dairy Desserts Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Pudding (2018-2023)

7 Global Dairy Desserts Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Dairy Desserts Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Dairy Desserts Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Dairy Desserts Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Dairy Desserts Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Store Based (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Dairy Desserts Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Non Store Based (2018-2023)

8 Global Dairy Desserts Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Dairy Desserts Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Dairy Desserts Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Dairy Desserts Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Dairy Desserts Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Dairy Desserts SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Dairy Desserts Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Dairy Desserts SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Dairy Desserts Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Dairy Desserts SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Dairy Desserts Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Dairy Desserts SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Dairy Desserts Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Dairy Desserts SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Dairy Desserts Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Dairy Desserts SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Dairy Desserts Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Dairy Desserts SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Dairy Desserts Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Dairy Desserts SWOT Analysis

9 Global Dairy Desserts Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Dairy Desserts Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Dairy Desserts Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Dairy Desserts Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Ice Cream Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Yogurt Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 Custard Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.6 Sherbet Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.7 Pudding Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Dairy Desserts Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Dairy Desserts Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Dairy Desserts Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Dairy Desserts Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Store Based Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Non Store Based Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Dairy Desserts Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Dairy Desserts Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Dairy Desserts Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Dairy Desserts Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

â



Continued

