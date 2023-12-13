Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Report Present Current Market Scenario And CAGR Status 2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global "Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market" report identifies most important segments(Type and Application) and dynamics, categorizing information to enhance investor comprehension with |106 pages Latest Report| Chemicals| category report which provides insights into the concentration rate of raw materials in the Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, raw material sourcing, labor costs, and the manufacturing process. Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Report Revenue by Type ( Solventborne, Solventless, Waterborne, Others ), Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car, Other ).

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market, encompassing its present condition, key players in the industry, emerging trends, and prospects for future growth. It delves deeply into the global market scenario, providing valuable insights into current trends and drivers influencing the Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market on a global scale. The report also includes statistical data on revenue growth in various regional and country-level markets, as well as an assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed organization analyses for the projected period. Moreover, the Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Report explores potential drivers for development and examines the current market share distribution and adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regions up to 2031. Ask for a Sample Repor

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Worldwide?



Araldite Adhesives

Henkel

Huber Group

L.D. Davis

Ashland Inc.

Vimasco Corporation

Royal Adhesives

DIC Corporation

Flint Group

H.B. Fuller

Bostik

Prestige Coating

Vimasco Corporation

COIM

3M Company

Huntsman Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Herrmann Ultrasonics Toyo-Morton

The Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The Automotive Laminating Adhesives Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Automotive Laminating Adhesives market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Automotive Laminating Adhesives market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global Automotive Laminating Adhesives market size was valued at USD million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR during the forecast period, reaching USD million by 2028.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Automotive Laminating Adhesives industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Automotive Laminating Adhesives. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market.

Solventborne

Solventless

Waterborne Others



Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car Other

The Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the Automotive Laminating Adhesives market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Reasons to Purchase Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Report?



Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors.

Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market report gives outline of market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market.

Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions. Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis also Provides insight into the market through Value Chain.



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Laminating Adhesives

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Araldite Adhesives

2.1.1 Araldite Adhesives Company Profiles

2.1.2 Araldite Adhesives Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product and Services

2.1.3 Araldite Adhesives Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Araldite Adhesives Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Henkel

2.2.1 Henkel Company Profiles

2.2.2 Henkel Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product and Services

2.2.3 Henkel Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Henkel Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Huber Group

2.3.1 Huber Group Company Profiles

2.3.2 Huber Group Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product and Services

2.3.3 Huber Group Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Huber Group Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 L.D. Davis

2.4.1 L.D. Davis Company Profiles

2.4.2 L.D. Davis Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product and Services

2.4.3 L.D. Davis Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 L.D. Davis Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Ashland Inc.

2.5.1 Ashland Inc. Company Profiles

2.5.2 Ashland Inc. Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product and Services

2.5.3 Ashland Inc. Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Ashland Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Vimasco Corporation

2.6.1 Vimasco Corporation Company Profiles

2.6.2 Vimasco Corporation Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product and Services

2.6.3 Vimasco Corporation Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Vimasco Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Royal Adhesives

2.7.1 Royal Adhesives Company Profiles

2.7.2 Royal Adhesives Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product and Services

2.7.3 Royal Adhesives Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Royal Adhesives Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 DIC Corporation

2.8.1 DIC Corporation Company Profiles

2.8.2 DIC Corporation Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product and Services

2.8.3 DIC Corporation Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 DIC Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Flint Group

2.9.1 Flint Group Company Profiles

2.9.2 Flint Group Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product and Services

2.9.3 Flint Group Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Flint Group Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 H.B. Fuller

2.10.1 H.B. Fuller Company Profiles

2.10.2 H.B. Fuller Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product and Services

2.10.3 H.B. Fuller Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 Bostik

2.11.1 Bostik Company Profiles

2.11.2 Bostik Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product and Services

2.11.3 Bostik Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 Bostik Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 Prestige Coating

2.12.1 Prestige Coating Company Profiles

2.12.2 Prestige Coating Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product and Services

2.12.3 Prestige Coating Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 Prestige Coating Recent Developments/Updates

2.13 Vimasco Corporation

2.13.1 Vimasco Corporation Company Profiles

2.13.2 Vimasco Corporation Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product and Services

2.13.3 Vimasco Corporation Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.13.4 Vimasco Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.14 COIM

2.14.1 COIM Company Profiles

2.14.2 COIM Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product and Services

2.14.3 COIM Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.14.4 COIM Recent Developments/Updates

2.15 3M Company

2.15.1 3M Company Company Profiles

2.15.2 3M Company Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product and Services

2.15.3 3M Company Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.15.4 3M Company Recent Developments/Updates

2.16 Huntsman Corporation

2.16.1 Huntsman Corporation Company Profiles

2.16.2 Huntsman Corporation Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product and Services

2.16.3 Huntsman Corporation Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.16.4 Huntsman Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.17 The Dow Chemical Company

2.17.1 The Dow Chemical Company Company Profiles

2.17.2 The Dow Chemical Company Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product and Services

2.17.3 The Dow Chemical Company Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.17.4 The Dow Chemical Company Recent Developments/Updates

2.18 Herrmann Ultrasonics

2.18.1 Herrmann Ultrasonics Company Profiles

2.18.2 Herrmann Ultrasonics Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product and Services

2.18.3 Herrmann Ultrasonics Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.18.4 Herrmann Ultrasonics Recent Developments/Updates

2.19 Toyo-Morton

2.19.1 Toyo-Morton Company Profiles

2.19.2 Toyo-Morton Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product and Services

2.19.3 Toyo-Morton Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.19.4 Toyo-Morton Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Laminating Adhesives Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Laminating Adhesives

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Automotive Laminating Adhesives

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Automotive Laminating Adhesives

4.3 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Industry News

5.7.2 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Solventborne (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Solventless (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Waterborne (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)

7 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Commercial Vehicle (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Passenger Car (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Other (2018-2023)

8 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Automotive Laminating Adhesives SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Automotive Laminating Adhesives SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Automotive Laminating Adhesives SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Automotive Laminating Adhesives SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Automotive Laminating Adhesives SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Laminating Adhesives SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Automotive Laminating Adhesives SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Laminating Adhesives SWOT Analysis

9 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Solventborne Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Solventless Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 Waterborne Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.6 Others Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Commercial Vehicle Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Passenger Car Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Other Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

