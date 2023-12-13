Global M.2 SSD Market Size, Share | Growth, Report 2024-2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global "M.2 SSD Market" report identifies important segments and dynamics, categorizing information to enhance investor comprehension with |117 pages| Electronics and Semiconductor| category report which provides insights into the concentration rate of raw materials in the M.2 SSD Market, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, raw material sourcing, labor costs, and the manufacturing process. M.2 SSD Market Report Revenue by Type ( 2242 Type, 2260 Type, 2280 Type ), Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Desktop, Laptop ).

This report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the analysis conducted on the Global M.2 SSD Market. The market projections presented in the report stem from thorough secondary research, primary interviews, and assessments by internal experts. These market projections have been derived by examining the influence of diverse social, political, and economic factors, alongside the prevailing market trends impacting the growth of the Global M.2 SSD Market.



Intel

Micron

Samsung

Seagate

Western Digital

Toshiba

ADATA

Apacer

Transcend

Kingston Technology

LSI Corporation

Memblaze

Nimbus Data

OCZ

SK Hynix Violin Memory

M.2 SSD Market Segmentation By Type:



2242 Type

2260 Type 2280 Type

M.2 SSD Market Segmentation By Application:



Desktop Laptop

M.2 SSD Market Report Overview:

M.2, formerly known as the Next Generation Form Factor (NGFF), is a specification for internally mounted computer expansion cards and associated connectors. It replaces the mSATA standard, which uses the PCI Express Mini Card physical card layout and connectors. M.2's more flexible physical specification allows different module widths and lengths, and, paired with the availability of more advanced interfacing features, makes the M.2 more suitable than mSATA for solid-state storage applications in general and particularly for the use in small devices such as ultrabooks or tablets.

The global M.2 SSD market is projected to grow from USD million in 2023 to USD million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of Percent during the forecast period.

The US and Canada market for M.2 SSD is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2029, at a CAGR of Percent during the forecast period of 2023 through 2029.

The China market for M.2 SSD is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2029, at a CAGR of Percent during the forecast period of 2023 through 2029.

The Europe market for M.2 SSD is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2029, at a CAGR of Percent during the forecast period of 2023 through 2029.

The global key manufacturers of M.2 SSD include Intel, Micron, Samsung, Seagate, Western Digital, Toshiba, ADATA, Apacer and Transcend, etc. In 2022, the global top five players had a share approximately Percent in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the M.2 SSD production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2018 to 2023, and forecast to 2029.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the sales of M.2 SSD by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2018 to 2023 and forecast to 2029.

Report Includes:

Some Important Points in this Report are:-



REGION SHARE: The M.2 SSD Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the M.2 SSD market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the M.2 SSD market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

Key Factors Considered: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global M.2 SSD Market : Competitive Landscape(2024-2031)

The market assessment includes a dedicated segment focused on significant participants within the Global M.2 SSD Market. In this section, our analysts offer an understanding of the financial statements of these key players, highlighting their noteworthy advancements, product evaluations, and SWOT analysis. The corporate profile segment further encompasses a business outline and financial particulars. The entities featured in this section can be tailored to align with the preferences of the client.

The Global M.2 SSD market is poised to experience substantial growth throughout the forecast period spanning from 2024 to 2031. As of 2024, the market was demonstrating a steady growth trajectory, and with prominent players increasingly implementing strategies, the market is projected to exhibit growth over the anticipated timeframe. The forecast for the M.2 SSD Market encompasses sales and revenue predictions categorized by regions, types, and applications from 2024 to 2031.

M.2 SSD Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the M.2 SSD market, along with the production growth.M.2 SSD Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. M.2 SSD Market Analysis Report focuses on M.2 SSD Market key trends and M.2 SSD Market segmentation (Types,Application),and all the regions.

The Study Objectives of this report are:



Evaluation of the global M.2 SSD market's dimensions (both in terms of value and volume) across enterprises, pivotal regions/nations, product categories, and applications. This assessment encompasses historical data from 2019 to 2020 and offers projections spanning until 2031.

Comprehending the architecture of the M.2 SSD market by pinpointing its diverse subcategories.

Furnishing comprehensive details about the pivotal factors influencing market growth. These include growth potential, opportunities, drivers, challenges specific to the industry, and associated risks.

Concentrating on leading global M.2 SSD manufacturers to define, elucidate, and evaluate their sales volume, value, market share, competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development strategies for the impending years.

Isolating M.2 SSD trends for individual analysis, envisioning their future prospects, and ascertaining their contribution to the overall market.

Predicting the worth and volume of subdivisions within the M.2 SSD domain, with a specific focus on critical regions and their respective countries. Scrutinizing competitive advancements such as expansions, agreements, introductions of new products, and acquisitions in the market.

Key Stakeholders



Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research and development (RandD) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies End-use industries

This M.2 SSD Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions



Which Manufacturing Technology is used for M.2 SSD? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This M.2 SSD Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of M.2 SSD Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of M.2 SSD Market?

What Is Current Market Status of M.2 SSD Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of M.2 SSD Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global M.2 SSD Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is M.2 SSD Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On M.2 SSD Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of M.2 SSD Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for M.2 SSD Industry?

