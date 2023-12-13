Luggage And Leather Goods Market 2024 Size | Regional Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global |106 Pages| Report on "Luggage and Leather Goods Market" offers a detailed analysis (2024-2031)which is expected to witness remarkable growth in the coming years. The implementation of new technologies and innovative solutions will drive the market's revenue generation and increase its market share by 2031 with Revenue by Type ( Footwear, Clothing and Apparel, Clutches and Wallets ) and Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Sales ).

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Luggage and Leather Goods Market, encompassing its present condition, key players in the industry, emerging trends, and prospects for future growth. It delves deeply into the global market scenario, providing valuable insights into current trends and drivers influencing the Luggage and Leather Goods Market on a global scale. The report also includes statistical data on revenue growth in various regional and country-level markets, as well as an assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed organization analyses for the projected period. Moreover, the Luggage and Leather Goods Market Report explores potential drivers for development and examines the current market share distribution and adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regions up to 2031.

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Luggage and Leather Goods Market Worldwide?



Hermes International SA

American Leather

Knoll

Johnston and Murphy

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Aero Leather Clothing

Timberland

Woodland

VIP Industries Samsonite International

The Global Luggage and Leather Goods Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Luggage and Leather Goods Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The Luggage and Leather Goods Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, Luggage and Leather Goods Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Global Luggage and Leather Goods Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Luggage and Leather Goods Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Luggage and Leather Goods market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Luggage and Leather Goods market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

Luggage and Leather Goods Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global Luggage and Leather Goods market size was valued at USD million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR during the forecast period, reaching USD million by 2028.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Luggage and Leather Goods industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Luggage and Leather Goods. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the Luggage and Leather Goods Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes Luggage and Leather Goods Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The Luggage and Leather Goods Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on Luggage and Leather Goods Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts Luggage and Leather Goods Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder Luggage and Leather Goods Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall Luggage and Leather Goods Market.

Footwear

Clothing and Apparel Clutches and Wallets



Retail Stores

Specialty Stores Online Sales

The Global Luggage and Leather Goods Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global Luggage and Leather Goods Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Luggage and Leather Goods Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Luggage and Leather Goods Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the Luggage and Leather Goods market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Reasons to Purchase Luggage and Leather Goods Market Report?



Luggage and Leather Goods Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors.

Luggage and Leather Goods Market report gives outline of market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market.

Luggage and Leather Goods Market Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions. Luggage and Leather Goods Market Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis also Provides insight into the market through Value Chain.



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Luggage and Leather Goods

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Luggage and Leather Goods Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Luggage and Leather Goods Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Luggage and Leather Goods Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Luggage and Leather Goods Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Luggage and Leather Goods Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Luggage and Leather Goods Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Luggage and Leather Goods Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Luggage and Leather Goods Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Hermes International SA

2.1.1 Hermes International SA Company Profiles

2.1.2 Hermes International SA Luggage and Leather Goods Product and Services

2.1.3 Hermes International SA Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Hermes International SA Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 American Leather

2.2.1 American Leather Company Profiles

2.2.2 American Leather Luggage and Leather Goods Product and Services

2.2.3 American Leather Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 American Leather Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Knoll

2.3.1 Knoll Company Profiles

2.3.2 Knoll Luggage and Leather Goods Product and Services

2.3.3 Knoll Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Knoll Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Johnston and Murphy

2.4.1 Johnston and Murphy Company Profiles

2.4.2 Johnston and Murphy Luggage and Leather Goods Product and Services

2.4.3 Johnston and Murphy Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Johnston and Murphy Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

2.5.1 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profiles

2.5.2 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Luggage and Leather Goods Product and Services

2.5.3 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Aero Leather Clothing

2.6.1 Aero Leather Clothing Company Profiles

2.6.2 Aero Leather Clothing Luggage and Leather Goods Product and Services

2.6.3 Aero Leather Clothing Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Aero Leather Clothing Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Timberland

2.7.1 Timberland Company Profiles

2.7.2 Timberland Luggage and Leather Goods Product and Services

2.7.3 Timberland Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Timberland Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Woodland

2.8.1 Woodland Company Profiles

2.8.2 Woodland Luggage and Leather Goods Product and Services

2.8.3 Woodland Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Woodland Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 VIP Industries

2.9.1 VIP Industries Company Profiles

2.9.2 VIP Industries Luggage and Leather Goods Product and Services

2.9.3 VIP Industries Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 VIP Industries Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Samsonite International

2.10.1 Samsonite International Company Profiles

2.10.2 Samsonite International Luggage and Leather Goods Product and Services

2.10.3 Samsonite International Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Samsonite International Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Luggage and Leather Goods Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Luggage and Leather Goods Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Luggage and Leather Goods Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Luggage and Leather Goods

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Luggage and Leather Goods

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Luggage and Leather Goods

4.3 Luggage and Leather Goods Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Luggage and Leather Goods Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Luggage and Leather Goods Industry News

5.7.2 Luggage and Leather Goods Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Footwear (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Clothing and Apparel (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Clutches and Wallets (2018-2023)

7 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Retail Stores (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Specialty Stores (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Online Sales (2018-2023)

8 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Luggage and Leather Goods SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Luggage and Leather Goods SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Luggage and Leather Goods SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Luggage and Leather Goods SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Luggage and Leather Goods SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Luggage and Leather Goods SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Luggage and Leather Goods SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Luggage and Leather Goods SWOT Analysis

9 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Footwear Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Clothing and Apparel Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 Clutches and Wallets Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Retail Stores Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Specialty Stores Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Online Sales Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

