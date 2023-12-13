Food Irradiation Market Size, Trends &Amp; Opportunities, Research Report 2024 -2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global "Food Irradiation Market" report identifies most important segments(Type and Application) and dynamics, categorizing information to enhance investor comprehension with |101 pages Latest Report| Electronic Devices| category report which provides insights into the concentration rate of raw materials in the Food Irradiation Market, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, raw material sourcing, labor costs, and the manufacturing process. Food Irradiation Market Report Revenue by Type ( Electron Beam, Gamma Rays, X-Rays ), Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Fruits and Vegetables, Spices, Grain Foods, Meat and Poultry ).

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Food Irradiation Market, encompassing its present condition, key players in the industry, emerging trends, and prospects for future growth. It delves deeply into the global market scenario, providing valuable insights into current trends and drivers influencing the Food Irradiation Market on a global scale. The report also includes statistical data on revenue growth in various regional and country-level markets, as well as an assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed organization analyses for the projected period. Moreover, the Food Irradiation Market Report explores potential drivers for development and examines the current market share distribution and adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regions up to 2031.

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Food Irradiation Market Worldwide?



Gray Star, Inc

Sadex Corporation

Reviss Services Ltd

Steris Isomedix Services

Tecleor LLC

Scantech Sciences, Inc

Nordion Inc

Food Technology Service, Inc

Sterigenics International, Inc

Ionisos SA Phytosan S.A. De C

The Global Food Irradiation Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Food Irradiation Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The Food Irradiation Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, Food Irradiation Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Global Food Irradiation Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Food Irradiation Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Food Irradiation market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Food Irradiation market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

Food Irradiation Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global Food Irradiation market size was valued at USD 203.36 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.17(Percent) during the forecast period, reaching USD 259.81 million by 2028.

Food irradiation is a process in which gamma rays, electron beam, and X-rays are used to sterilize, disinfect, and preserve food. Irradiation helps to reduce food spoilage by insects, bacteria, and parasites.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Food Irradiation industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Food Irradiation. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the Food Irradiation Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes Food Irradiation Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The Food Irradiation Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on Food Irradiation Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts Food Irradiation Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder Food Irradiation Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall Food Irradiation Market.

Electron Beam

Gamma Rays X-Rays



Fruits and Vegetables

Spices

Grain Foods Meat and Poultry

The Global Food Irradiation Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global Food Irradiation Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Food Irradiation Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Food Irradiation Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the Food Irradiation market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Reasons to Purchase Food Irradiation Market Report?



Food Irradiation Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors.

Food Irradiation Market report gives outline of market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market.

Food Irradiation Market Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions. Food Irradiation Market Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis also Provides insight into the market through Value Chain.



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Food Irradiation

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Food Irradiation Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Food Irradiation Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Food Irradiation Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Food Irradiation Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Food Irradiation Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Food Irradiation Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Food Irradiation Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Food Irradiation Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Food Irradiation Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Food Irradiation Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Food Irradiation Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Food Irradiation Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Food Irradiation Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Gray Star, Inc

2.1.1 Gray Star, Inc Company Profiles

2.1.2 Gray Star, Inc Food Irradiation Product and Services

2.1.3 Gray Star, Inc Food Irradiation Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Gray Star, Inc Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Sadex Corporation

2.2.1 Sadex Corporation Company Profiles

2.2.2 Sadex Corporation Food Irradiation Product and Services

2.2.3 Sadex Corporation Food Irradiation Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Sadex Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Reviss Services Ltd

2.3.1 Reviss Services Ltd Company Profiles

2.3.2 Reviss Services Ltd Food Irradiation Product and Services

2.3.3 Reviss Services Ltd Food Irradiation Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Reviss Services Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Steris Isomedix Services

2.4.1 Steris Isomedix Services Company Profiles

2.4.2 Steris Isomedix Services Food Irradiation Product and Services

2.4.3 Steris Isomedix Services Food Irradiation Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Steris Isomedix Services Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Tecleor LLC

2.5.1 Tecleor LLC Company Profiles

2.5.2 Tecleor LLC Food Irradiation Product and Services

2.5.3 Tecleor LLC Food Irradiation Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Tecleor LLC Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Scantech Sciences, Inc

2.6.1 Scantech Sciences, Inc Company Profiles

2.6.2 Scantech Sciences, Inc Food Irradiation Product and Services

2.6.3 Scantech Sciences, Inc Food Irradiation Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Scantech Sciences, Inc Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Nordion Inc

2.7.1 Nordion Inc Company Profiles

2.7.2 Nordion Inc Food Irradiation Product and Services

2.7.3 Nordion Inc Food Irradiation Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Nordion Inc Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Food Technology Service, Inc

2.8.1 Food Technology Service, Inc Company Profiles

2.8.2 Food Technology Service, Inc Food Irradiation Product and Services

2.8.3 Food Technology Service, Inc Food Irradiation Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Food Technology Service, Inc Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Sterigenics International, Inc

2.9.1 Sterigenics International, Inc Company Profiles

2.9.2 Sterigenics International, Inc Food Irradiation Product and Services

2.9.3 Sterigenics International, Inc Food Irradiation Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Sterigenics International, Inc Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Ionisos SA

2.10.1 Ionisos SA Company Profiles

2.10.2 Ionisos SA Food Irradiation Product and Services

2.10.3 Ionisos SA Food Irradiation Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Ionisos SA Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 Phytosan S.A. De C

2.11.1 Phytosan S.A. De C Company Profiles

2.11.2 Phytosan S.A. De C Food Irradiation Product and Services

2.11.3 Phytosan S.A. De C Food Irradiation Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 Phytosan S.A. De C Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Food Irradiation Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Food Irradiation Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Food Irradiation Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Food Irradiation Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Food Irradiation Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Food Irradiation Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Food Irradiation

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Food Irradiation

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Food Irradiation

4.3 Food Irradiation Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Food Irradiation Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Food Irradiation Industry News

5.7.2 Food Irradiation Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Food Irradiation Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Food Irradiation Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Food Irradiation Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Food Irradiation Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Food Irradiation Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Food Irradiation Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Electron Beam (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Food Irradiation Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Gamma Rays (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Food Irradiation Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of X-Rays (2018-2023)

7 Global Food Irradiation Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Food Irradiation Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Food Irradiation Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Food Irradiation Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Food Irradiation Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Fruits and Vegetables (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Food Irradiation Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Spices (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Food Irradiation Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Grain Foods (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Global Food Irradiation Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Meat and Poultry (2018-2023)

8 Global Food Irradiation Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Food Irradiation Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Food Irradiation Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Food Irradiation Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Food Irradiation Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Food Irradiation SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Food Irradiation Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Food Irradiation SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Food Irradiation Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Food Irradiation SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Food Irradiation Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Food Irradiation SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Food Irradiation Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Food Irradiation SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Food Irradiation Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Food Irradiation SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Food Irradiation Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Food Irradiation SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Food Irradiation Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Food Irradiation SWOT Analysis

9 Global Food Irradiation Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Food Irradiation Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Food Irradiation Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Food Irradiation Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Electron Beam Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Gamma Rays Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 X-Rays Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Food Irradiation Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Food Irradiation Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Food Irradiation Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Food Irradiation Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Fruits and Vegetables Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Spices Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Grain Foods Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.6 Meat and Poultry Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Food Irradiation Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Food Irradiation Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Food Irradiation Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Food Irradiation Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

Continued

Frequently Ask Questions?

1 What does the Food Irradiation Market Research Report 2024 signify in terms of its importance?

Answer: - The report plays a significant role by delivering a comprehensive analysis and valuable insights into the Food Irradiation industry, empowering businesses to make well-informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

2 Could you specify the extent or size of the Food Irradiation Market Research Report?

Answer: - With numerous 101 pages, the report offers an extensive examination of various aspects of the market.

3 In what ways can businesses leverage the regional analysis provided in the report for their benefit?

Answer: - Businesses can tailor their strategies to specific markets by gaining an understanding of the Food Irradiation Market's presence across different geographical regions. This allows them to leverage regional strengths and opportunities effectively.

4 What are the primary factors propelling the growth of the Food Irradiation market?

Answer: - Market growth in the Food Irradiation industry is primarily fueled by technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and the impact of government policies and regulations, which serve as drivers for expansion.

5 How can businesses effectively address and overcome the obstacles outlined in the report?

Answer: - Effectively addressing challenges and implementing risk mitigation strategies enables businesses to strategically position themselves and adapt to evolving market conditions proactively.

